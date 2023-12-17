Man tried to leave country after alleged rape in a Canberra club: police

A 25-year-old Irish national has tried to leave the country five months after allegedly raping and sexually assaulting a female at a Bunda Street nightclub and in Bible Lane, police say.
The man allegedly sexually assaulted the female multiple times at the two sites in Canberra City between July 15 and 16.
The female went to hospital after and underwent a forensic medical examination, police said.
Police said the man tried to leave the country on Saturday, after an investigation into the incident, and was arrested by ACT Policing's Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Team at a Sydney International Airport.
He is facing a number of charges, including two counts of sexual intercourse without consent, and one count of attempted sexual intercourse without consent.
The man was extradited to the ACT on Sunday after fronting the Parramatta Local and District Court.
He is expected to face the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday.
If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual violence, you can make a report by going to a police station or calling 131 444. You can also speak to the Canberra Rape Crisis Centre on 02 6247 2525.
You can report a historical sexual assault, for incidents that took place more than six months ago, online.
