Man tried to leave country after alleged rape in a Canberra club: police

By Staff Reporters
December 18 2023 - 9:54am
A 25-year-old Irish national has tried to leave the country five months after allegedly raping and sexually assaulting a female at a Bunda Street nightclub and in Bible Lane, police say.

