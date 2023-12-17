Spend More Time Enjoying Summer with Samsung SmartThings

With SmartThings, your TV can be the central hub of your smart home. Image simulated for illustrative purposes. Picture Samsung

This is sponsored content for Samsung.

Summer is about relaxing and enjoying the warm weather, longer days and time spent together.

With Christmas and New Year, school holidays, family get-togethers and long weekends away, it's a fun-filled, albeit busy, few months.

In recent years, 52 per cent of Australian families with children under the age of 15 have reported feeling rushed or pressed for time [1].



To help alleviate time pressures, some Australians are increasingly turning to interconnected smart home technology to manage their day-to-day activities and spend more time doing the things they love [2].

Samsung's SmartThings app and connected devices are leading the way in smart home technology. With SmartThings, you can create personalised connected home experiences with Matter and a wider variety of devices [3].



This universal industry standard allows all your IoT devices to connect seamlessly, delivering incredible smart home experiences [4].

Here are four easy ways to join more than one million Australian Samsung SmartThings users in creating a connected home environment that is as unique as you are [5].

Create a hub for your smart home

From family movie nights to watching the footy, your TV can be much more than just your home's entertainment hub.



You can make it the centre of your smart home with the 65" Neo QLED 8K Smart TV and the SmartThings app.

Keep an eye on everything with compatible outdoor camera systems and a two-way doorbell talk function from the comfort of the sofa.



Use voice control to dim the lights and adjust the ambient room temperature for a cinema-like experience.

While the TV is the centre of your home's entertainment, the kitchen is the heart of your home.



The Samsung Family Hub™ Refrigerator is your home control centre; play music, share photos, sync your calendars and so much more.

You can even set food expiration date notifications to help reduce food waste, get personalised recipe ideas and meal plans, and receive notifications about all your connected devices - no more forgotten laundry left in the washer overnight.

When it's time to work and play, the Samsung Smart Monitor M8 all-in-one can help keep you connected, too.



It brings together virtually everything you need to run your smart home without interrupting your workflow or gaming.

Samsungs BESPOKE Jet Bot AI+ comes equipped with innovative 3D active stereo-type sensors and AI technology to offer accurate and efficient cleaning. Image simulated for illustrative purposes. Picture Samsung

Free up time by automating cleaning

Create customised cleaning routines with the Samsung Bespoke Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum to help keep your floors clean while you're out enjoying time with family and friends.



Robot vacuums have been known to get stuck under the sofa, but with AI-powered objection recognition, the Bespoke Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum can safely navigates around kids' toys, furniture, and other obstacles.

Keep a vigilant eye on your valuables with these pocket-sized Galaxy SmartTag2. Image simulated for illustrative purposes. Picture Samsung

Keep track of your valuables

Save time looking for your keys, bag or wallet with the Samsung SmartTag2 [6][7][8].



These stylish tags easily be attached to your important items, so you can help locate lost or misplaced items quickly and easily.



Pinpoint the location of any item attached to your tag using the SmartThings Find app.



Enhanced features like a full screen map, intuitive interface and a shortcut to the app on your compatible Galaxy smartphone or tablet make keeping tabs on your valuables easier than ever.

Game on at home or on the go while you're still connected with your smart home with the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Picture Samsung

Never miss a moment

Stay connected to everything at home when you're on the go with Samsung devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, Samsung Galaxy Watch6, and the SmartThings app.



These devices can help you build a smarter, more connected life by bringing all your devices together so you can conveniently manage your smart home wherever you are.

When you live in a Samsung SmartThings home, everything works together, enabling you to spend more time on the things in life that truly matter.

Footnotes