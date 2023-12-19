Forget the toastie, Canberra's top chefs share their best Christmas leftovers recipe

I love ice cream sandwiches and any opportunity to make one, I'll take! I made the sandwich using our Three Mills Bakery Christmas pudding as the sweet bread. At home, people can choose any ice cream they love. I wanted to keep it Australiana but couldn't choose so I made two sandwiches. One is filled with macadamia ice cream with mango swirl and the other a smoked gum-infused chocolate ice cream (inspired by Bodalla dairy's Bushfire ice cream that I love). The outside is glazed in mountain pepper cherry syrup and dusted with strawberry gum candied pistachios. Since the ice cream sandwich was invented in the 1890s I thought it would be fun to plate it up in the 1980s nouvelle cuisine style by swirling the syrup and cherries around the humble little sando and adding a couple of fresh berries to garnish.