Police searching for man allegedly linked to suspicious house fire

Police are searching for a man who they allege is linked to a suspicious fire that destroyed a house in North Lyneham earlier this year.
ACT Fire and Rescue and police received the call about a house fire on Cossington Smith Crescent in North Lyneham just before 3am on March 26.
Police deemed the fire suspicious and have since been investigating the incident.
The damage has been estimated to be about $700,000.
On Monday, Police released a face-fit image of a man identified as a person allegedly of interest in the investigation.
Police said the man appeared Caucasian, in his 40s, with a fair complexion, short brown hair, and brown eyes.
ACT Policing Detective Acting Inspector Matt Innes said the fire had caused significant emotional and financial hardship to the home owners.
"The fire completely destroyed this house, causing approximately $700,000 worth of damage," he said.
"The consequences of this incident could have been much worse had anyone been inside the home at the time.
"This is a serious incident, a dangerous incident, and it is important that those responsible are brought before the court.
"If you are the person in the face-fit - contact us."
If you have information that could help police in investigating the fire, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting 7387444.
You can remain anonymous.
