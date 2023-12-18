'That can't be right': Two Canberrans net nearly $1m each in lotto wins

Two Canberrans have received early Christmas gifts, each winning nearly $1 million in Saturday's Lotto draw.
The two locals were among five division one winners across the country, each netting $982,100.68.
One local winner said he was "spinning out" since learning about his winnings.
"It's funny. I had two tickets ... one of them won a smaller prize and I was stoked. And then I checked this one and I thought, 'Holy s---. That can't be right." he said.
"You have no idea what this means to me.
"It will allow me to buy a house. This is definitely the best way to start a new year."
The other ACT winner, a Wanniassa woman, said she couldn't sleep after checking her ticket after the draw on Saturday night.
"My brain just went into hyperdrive," she reportedly told an official from The Lott.
"I check my numbers every Saturday night. I don't go to bed until I check my ticket. This time, I just kept looking at it. I double-checked it four times until it sank in that there were all six numbers there.
"I think I sat there and cried. I've already thought about what I'll do with the prize. It's not just mine... I'm going to donate to charity, help the kids and family, and treat myself along the way.
The man purchased his winning game online at thelott.com. The woman's entry was purchased at Erindale News N Gifts at Erindale Shopping Centre.
The winning on December 16 were 12, 39, 13, 8, 17 and 41. The supplementary numbers were 27 and 32.
The other three division one winners were from Queensland, Victoria and South Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.