Barbra Streisand reveals the one thing she never got around to doing

In her memoir, Streisand shares vivid memories of her breakthrough Broadway and film roles in Funny Girl, of recording such chart-topping albums as People and Guilty and making signature films The Way We Were, A Star Is Born and Yentl, which marked the beginning of her unique achievements as a woman who produced, directed and starred in her own movies. She also looks back on her eight-year marriage to Elliott Gould, her affairs with Ryan O'Neal and Don Johnson among others, and her enduring relationship with James Brolin, whom she married in 1998.