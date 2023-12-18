Christmas is a wonderful time for most but it can also be stressful

While I was not surprised to read via the ABC about there being a price difference between the $10 family meals Coles regularly advertised as part of their 2017 marketing strategy to target families, and the 2023 cost of the same items to make those recipes in 2023, I was staggered to see that the cost of those basic staples had more than doubled in six short years. This is despite the fact that many suppliers are reportedly selling their products at record low prices. Just ask the farmers.