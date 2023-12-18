The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Ten could have probed Higgins' claim further, court told

By Jack Gramenz
Updated December 18 2023 - 3:24pm, first published 12:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The producer behind a TV report on Brittany Higgins' claim of sexual assault did a "good job", but more could have been done to probe her version of events, a consultant has admitted.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.