Set of six: the Raiders players to watch in 2024

It was meant to be the season Xavier Savage established himself as an NRL fullback.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
But a broken jaw in a pre-season trial was the beginning of a stop-start 2023 that never got going.
Even when he strung a few games together in NSW Cup at the end of the season he played on the wing - with Chevy Stewart preferred at fullback.
He's still got that blinding turn of pace that can see him leave a defensive line grasping at thin air in the blink of an eye.
But where does the 21-year-old Queenslander now fit into this Raiders squad?
Is he vying with Stewart for the No.1 jersey? Or is he in the mix for the wing? Or has he dropped down the pecking order?
There's plenty of Raiders fans who would love to see him in the starting 13 come round one against Newcastle.
While he's still only young, it feels like 2024 could be career-defining for the former Queensland junior sprint star.
It's what makes him such an intriguing figure this pre-season as he hopefully starts to turn his potential into an NRL career.
He's only 18, but it wouldn't surprise anyone to see Chevy Stewart as Canberra's custodian in the season-opener against the Knights.
Stewart already made the NSW Cup No.1 jersey his own in 2023, seemingly going past Savage in the pecking order in the process.
And plenty are raving about the potential of the kid from Cronulla who could make his NRL debut in round one.
The young gun told The Canberra Times he'd set his sights on doing exactly that.
He's spending the pre-season soaking up as much as he can from Raiders veteran Jordan Rapana, who finished the 2023 NRL campaign in the fullback role.
The Blues might have "Madge", but the Maroons have "Big Red".
Corey Horsburgh made his State of Origin debut for Queensland last season and hopefully it's the beginning of a long career for the man known as "Big Red".
Nobody screams Origin player more than Horsburgh.
He's got Queenslander passion pouring out of every pore in his body.
If he can get a foothold in the Maroons team then there's no reason he can't go on to catch Big Mal Meninga's eye and force his way into the Australian set-up.
Horsburgh will have a delayed start in 2024 after copping a four-game suspension at the back-end of last season, with the Raiders' round three clash against the New Zealand Warriors in Christchurch the first NRL game he'll be eligible for.
His former Raiders assistant coach Michael Maguire will look to take down Horsburgh's Maroons as the new NSW coach.
It's not just the No.1 jersey that's up for grabs at Raiders HQ this summer. It's the No.6 as well.
It appears to be a battle between Kaeo Weekes and Ethan Strange, who made his NRL debut for the Green Machine last season in the centres.
Weekes has come to Canberra with the chance to slot straight in at five-eighth and replace Jack Wighton (South Sydney).
He mostly played fullback during his time with Manly, but looks set to be a running half at the Raiders.
How he trains and plays in the pre-season trials will decide if it's him or Strange slotting into the halves alongside Jamal Fogarty against the Knights.
Strange has the advantage of having already formed some combinations in Canberra following his debut NSW Cup campaign.
A Papa-sized hole was left and Ata Mariota produced a Papa-sized performance.
Now Mariota needs to produce it week-in, week-out in the NRL.
As a fellow Samoan, with a similarly powerful body, there was always going to be comparisons between Mariota and Josh Papali'i.
Coincidentally, it was in Papali'i's absence - due to a torn bicep - that opened the door for Mariota to shine.
In the Raiders' elimination final against Newcastle, Mariota started at prop and ran for 193 metres, making three tackle busts and 33 tackles in a breakout performance.
If he can continue that form in 2024 the Green Machine pack will have the luxury of having both the original Papa and Papa 2.0 in the same 17. Mouth-watering stuff.
It's also shaping as a big year for Trey Mooney, who also showed what he's capable of in that final against the Knights.
He hasn't quite taken his limited NRL chances so far - with the upcoming season the perfect time to do so.
Canberra's English stocks had fallen critically low - especially given Raiders captain Elliott Whitehead is set to retire at the end of 2024.
Josh Hodgson, John Bateman, Ryan Sutton and George Williams have all been and gone, meaning it could've been the end of the Pommy era.
Thankfully, the Green Machine spotted Wigan tackling machine Morgan Smithies in the Super League last season and quickly made the move.
The hard-nosed lock will further bolster the Canberra pack and create even more competition for spots.
Horsburgh made the No.13 jersey his own in 2023, the position Smithies plays - although he can also slot in in the second row or through the middle.
He's bringing a winning mentality Down Under after claiming a premiership with the Warriors.
But, almost more importantly, he's also bringing another North England accent to Raiders HQ.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.