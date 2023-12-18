Wildcard surprise as star-studded Canberra International field revealed

The Canberra International player line-up was officially revealed on Monday for the ATP Challenger 125 and WTA 125 tournament, running between December 31 and January 6, but with a notable name missing.
Canberra's own Charlie Camus, recently crowned Tennis Australia's best junior male, was not a wildcard entry for his hometown tournament.
He's instead chosen to compete in a tournament in Noumea, a French territory in New Caledonia.
The 17-year-old is currently at a crossroads in his career as he moves out of the junior ranks, with Tennis Australia at a growing risk of losing one of their best up-and-coming players to France.
Camus left TA's National Tennis Academy in Brisbane and his father Olivier - who played hockey for France - confirmed he is now with the French Tennis Federation's National Training Centre (CNE) in Paris.
Canberra International tournament director Lawrence Robertson said Tennis Australia's Director of Talent, Tim Jolley, had discussions with Camus about his future, where The Canberra Times understand funding for the youngster was also discussed.
Robertson said the Noumea event Camus has entered is at a "significantly lower level" than the Canberra International.
"It's obviously disappointing that he won't be joining us this summer. He's chosen Noumea, but we'll be watching his progress closely," Robertson said.
"Olivier and Charlie have to take stock of where they are with what they need in terms of their future development.
"But both as a national and state tennis body, we've been delighted to see the progress that Charlie's made.
"He is an incredible talent, a promising junior, not only in Australian tennis, but worldwide, and whatever he chooses in the long term, we will continue to support Charlie and wish the very, very best for him."
Tennis ACT chief executive Mark La Brooy echoed Robertson's support for Camus, and was hopeful the Canberra International will inspire a new generation of tennis stars from the region.
"Charlie's a local, a great kid and tennis player, so we'll always be watching and supporting him, whatever he chooses to do," La Brooy said.
"Canberra is full of great talent and we've got a really good event in the Canberra International to showcase tennis and get more kids picking up racquets to build more talent in the future."
The upcoming Canberra International is being spruiked as the biggest and best yet, and with reserved seating for the finals already sold out, tennis fans agree.
"That's the first time that's happened," La Brooy said. "Tickets are from $10 all through the week and kids go free, with evening sessions from 5pm too."
Over 100 players from over 40 countries will descend on the capital for the tournament offering an increased prize pool of $477,000 and valuable ATP and WTA ranking points.
Belgian former world No.7 David Goffin headlines the men's field, as well as five top 100 players including Germany's Dominik Koepfer, and Frenchmen Alexandre Muller and Arthur Rinderknech.
Meanwhile six of the top 100 women will compete including Denmark's Clara Tauson and Billie Jean King Cup winner from Switzerland, Viktorija Golubic.
"I think we can say that this is the strongest field we've ever assembled," Lawrence said.
"They've seen the opportunity to come to Canberra with the facility, and the city, and we will certainly roll out the red carpet for them."
The full Canberra International draw will be revealed a day before the event.
