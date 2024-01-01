Why PM&C warned off govt touching the ACT's special payments

The Howard government has been revealed as wanting to streamline and reduce special, national capital revenue assistance to the ACT, but had been warned off it by the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet as Canberra was reeling from 2003's devastating bushfires.
Cabinet papers, released under the National Archives Act, reveal a March 26, 2003, memo as the Coalition cabinet debated and sought to rationalise Commonwealth and state responsibilities for Special Purpose Payments (SPPs). High on the list were national capital grants which went back to when the ACT became a self-governing territory in 1989.
It came in a year when the national capital was dealing with the 2003 January bushfires in which four lives, around 500 homes, and around 90 per cent of the Namadgi National Park were lost. A separate memo shows the commissioning of an independent inquiry into bushfire mitigation and management in Australia.
The Howard government was keen on large-scale budget savings, particularly in the family and community services portfolio.
A proposal from the Department of Finance and Administration to potentially rationalise Commonwealth and state expenditure responsibilities came from a request from the cabinet.
The department noted that a "more strategic approach" to SPPs could "enhance the visibility of Commonwealth expenditure" and achieve "greater value for money in the delivery of important government services."
The cabinet documents reveal the ACT was granted $8.9 million in 2003-04 for assistance for water and sewerage "resulting from national capital planning influences" while $22.1 million was given the same year to the ACT to meet additional municipal costs as the national capital.
The documents note the two payments, which are indexed grants and the subject of an exchange of letters between the prime minister and chief minister, were "broadly fungible" or interchangeable.
The memo refers to "broadbanding" the two payments and lists advantages as allowing the ACT government "greater budgetary flexibility" and some savings in administrative costs for the territory and the Department of Transport and Regional Services. It also stated there were no disadvantages.
It should be noted, as had been by the Department of Transport and Regional Services, that the ACT government passes the water and sewerage payment directly to the ACT utility provider ACTEW.
However, Finance said, at the time, there was a case for reducing the Commonwealth subsidy for water and sewerage to encourage ACTEW to introduce further reforms to the pricing of its water and sewerage services in the ACT.
"The combined SPP for national capital influences could be reduced by 5 per cent on amalgamation, achieving ongoing savings ($6.4m over the four years to 2006-07)," the memo states.
Finance noted the need to align SPPs with national policy priorities, reduce administrative costs, and design programs to minimise waste and unproductive activity within bureaucracies. It also would, the department notes, stop the Commonwealth from being drawn into funding that should be delivered by the states and territories.
"In this context, an emerging issue is the need for a wider review of expenditure responsibilities in the Australian Federation, and financing implications," it said in the document.
The Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, in comments, was not keen on a rush job and sought a comprehensive review while raising there was the potential for "significant ministerial involvement for uncertain gains".
It also said not now.
"PM&C considers the proposal to broadband and reduce assistance to the ACT should be pursued through the processes outlined above, particularly as the recent bushfires and their implications for ACT finances may make this reform difficult to pursue at the current time," it advised.
Treasury said such a review could be useful to determine the extent to which the ACT SPPs should be phased out as compensation paid to the ACT at the time of self-government (i.e. in respect of above-average fixed costs inherited by the ACT) should decline over time.
The Department of Transport and Regional Services was firmly against the move, saying the payments were "very distinct" and would not allow the ACT a greater degree of budgetary flexibility and savings.
It also pointed out that ACT had not been involved in possibly changing arrangements.
For 2003-04, the ACT also received $4.1 million for corporate affairs compensation and $10.9 million for special fiscal needs for police services.
The Howard cabinet, later in an April 15, 2003 memo, expressed a disposition not to support broadbanding of SPPs.
The indexed municipal funding continues for the capital. In the last federal budget, for 2022-23, the ACT received $42.5 million for municipal services. It will receive $44 million in 2023-24.
The May budget papers say the government provides general revenue assistance to the ACT to assist in meeting the additional municipal costs that arise from Canberra's role as the national capital.
It adds the payments also compensate the territory for additional costs resulting from the national capital planning influences on the provision of water and sewerage services.
It is listed as revenue assistance, without conditions, that can be spent according to a jurisdiction's own budget priorities.
