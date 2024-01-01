The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Why PM&C warned off govt touching the ACT's special payments

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
January 2 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Howard government has been revealed as wanting to streamline and reduce special, national capital revenue assistance to the ACT, but had been warned off it by the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet as Canberra was reeling from 2003's devastating bushfires.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.