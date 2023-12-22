What's open in Canberra over Christmas and New Year 2023

Spending your Christmas holidays in Canberra? Away from family or can't be bothered driving to the coast?
There's plenty to do in the national capital and you can read along for which shopping centres, supermarkets, bottle-os, medical services, pharmacies, libraries, nature reserves, cinemas and more are open during the Christmas and New Year period.
If you still need a gift or two before Christmas, every major shopping centre is closed, but thankfully they will all be open on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.
Woolworths, Coles and Aldi stores will be closed on Christmas Day, but they will be open on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day, so your shopping options are plentiful if you need to stock up on prawns or creaming soda.
Deakin IGA is open from 8am to 8pm. Several other IGA and Superexpress shops will be open until about midday.
Who hasn't made a last-minute rush to the bottle-o for an easy present? Unfortunately, most major bottle shop retailers are closed on Christmas Day, except for Cellarbrations in Belconnen. The Corner Market in the city has long opening hours, from 9am to 7pm, and Dickson Liquor Store will be open until 11pm.
Independent Retailers:
The Corner Market Christmas Eve: Open, Christmas Day: Open, 9am to 7pm, Boxing Day: Open, New Years: Open, New Year's Day: Open.
Dickson Liqour Store Christmas Eve: Open, Christmas Day: Open, 10am - 11pm, Boxing Day: Open, New Year's Eve : Open, New Year's Day: Open.
BWS Christmas Eve: Open, Christmas Day: Closed, Boxing Day: Open, New Year's Eve: Open, New Year's Day: Open.
Liquorland Christmas Eve:Open, Christmas Day: Closed, Boxing Day: Open, New Year's Eve: Open, New Year's Day: Open.
Dan Murphy's Christmas Eve: Open, Christmas Day: Closed, Boxing Day: Open, New Year's Eve Open, New Year's Day Open.
Most pharmacists The Canberra Times spoke to will not operate on Christmas Day or New Year's Day. However, nurses at walk-in-centres will be able to administer some medications. Capital Chemist in O'Connor, the Pharmacy on Northbourne and Colbee Court Chemist in Phillip are open every day of the year.
Capital Chemist O'Connor: Christmas Eve: Open, Christmas Day: Open, 8pm-11pm, Boxing Day: Open, New Year's Eve: Open, New Year's Day: Open
Pharmacy Northbourne: Christmas Eve: Open, Christmas Day: Open, 8pm-11pm, Boxing Day: Open, New Year's Eve: Open, New Year's Day: Open
Colbee Court Chemist Phillip: Christmas Eve: Open, Christmas Day: 7.30am-8pm, Boxing Day: Open, New Year's Eve: Open, New Year's Day: Open.
All of the public pools that responded to the Canberra Times are closed on Christmas Day and unlike last year's warm Christmas, this year Canberra is in for a wet Christmas Day, so going for a dip might not be too popular.
The weather is forecast to warm up later in the week so you can also check places to swim that aren't pools like Canberra Aqua Park, Yarralumla Bay, Weston Park and Pine Island. Just please remember to keep safe, as too many Canberrans drown in lakes and rivers every summer. Conditions and advice can change quickly - be sure to check Parks ACT's alerts before you head out.
Stromlo Leisure: Christmas Eve: Open, Christmas Day: Closed, Boxing Day: Open, New Year's Eve: Open, New Year's Day: Open.
Lakeside Leisure: Christmas Eve: Open, Chrismas Day: Closed, Boxing Day: Open, New Year's Eve: Open, New Year's Day: Open.
Dickson Pool: Christmas Eve: Open, Chrismas Day: Closed, Boxing Day: Open, New Year's Eve: Open, New Year's Day: Open.
Manuka Pool: Christmas Eve: Open, Chrismas Day: Closed, Boxing Day: Open, New Year's Eve: Open, New Year's Day: Open.
ANU Aquatics: Christmas Eve: Open, Christmas Day: Closed, Boxing Day: Closed, New Year's Eve: Closed, New Year's Day: Closed.
AIS Swimming Pool: Chrismas Eve: Open, Christmas Day: Closed, Boxing Day: Closed, New Year's Eve: Open, New Year's Day: Closed.
Big Splash Waterpark: Christmas Eve: Open, Christmas Day: Closed, Boxing Day: Open, New Year''s Eve: Open, New Year's Day: Open
Evo Health Club Barton: Christmas Eve: Open, Christmas Day: Closed, Boxing Day: Closed, New Year's Eve: Open, New Year's Day: Closed.
Dendy Cinema Canberra Centre: Christmas Eve: Open, Christmas Day: Closed, Boxing Day: Open, New Year's Eve Open, New Year's Day: Open.
Hoyts Belconnen: Christmas Eve: Open, Christmas Day: Closed, Boxing Day: Open, New Year's Eve: Open, New Year's Day: Open.
Hoyts Woden: Christmas Eve: Open, Christmas Day: Open, Boxing Day: Open, New Year's Eve: Open, New Year's Day: Open.
Both emergency departments at Canberra's major public hospitals will operate as usual, 24/7, over Christmas Day and New Year. For non-urgent or non-life-threatening matters, the walk-in centres will also be open from 7.30am and 10pm. Most GPs will be closed or have limited hours, but after-hours services like CALMS and the National Home Doctor service will be operating.
Hospital Emergency departments: Christmas Eve: Open, Christmas Day: Open, Boxing Day: Open, New Year's Eve Open, New Year's Day: Open.
Walk-in centres: Belconnen, Tuggeranong, Gungahlin, Inner North (Dickson) and Weston Creek are open 7.30am to 10.00pm every day, including Christmas Day and New Year's Day.
Canberra After Hours Locum Medical Services (CALMS):
Christmas Eve: Open, Christmas Day: Open, Boxing Day: Open, New Year's Eve Open, New Year's Day: Open.
Phillip Medical and Dental Centre:
Christmas Eve: Open, Christmas Day: Open, Boxing Day: Open, New Year's Eve Open, New Year's Day: Open.
Nature Reserves
Most of the ACT's bushland is accessible 24/7, including the mountains and parks. Going for a walk or hike would be a lovely way to spend a public holiday. Tidbinbilla is not open on Christmas Day, but the arboretum is.
Googong Foreshore: Christmas Eve: Open, Christmas Day: Closed, Boxing Day: Open, New Years Eve: Open, New Years Day: Open
The National Arboretum: Christmas Eve: Open, Christmas Day: Open, Boxing Day: Open, New Year's Eve: Open, New Year's Day: Open
Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve: Christmas Eve: Open, Christmas Day: Closed, Boxing Day: Open, New Year's Eve: Open, New Year's Day: Open.
Namadgi National Park Visitor Centre: Christmas Eve: Open, Christmas Day: Closed, Boxing Day: Open, New Year's Eve: Open, New Year's Day: Open.
Libraries
Heading to a library is perfect for peace and quiet, especially if home is full of rowdy relatives. Unfortunately, it may be challenging to find a spot most days. The National Library of Australia will be open every day except Christmas, and all ACT libraries are open on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. Woden, Dickson and Gungahlin branches have additional opening hours. Standard opening times will resume from January 2.
National Library of Australia: Christmas Eve: Open, Christmas Day: Closed, Boxing Day: Open, New Years Eve: Open, New Years Day: Open.
Dickson, Gungahlin, Woden Libraries: Christmas Eve: Open, Christmas Day: Closed, Boxing Day: Closed, New Year's Eve: Closed, New Year's Day: Open.
Civic, Erindale, Kingston, Kippax, Tuggeranong and ACT Heritage Libraries: Christmas Eve: Open, Christmas Day: Closed, Boxing Day: Closed, New Year's Eve: Closed, New Year's Day: Open.
Other Services:
Facilities like the pound, as well as domestic violence, rape and homelessness services will still operate. Bin collections scheduled for Christmas Day (Monday) will be brought forward to Saturday December 23 in select suburbs.
Access Canberra Contact Centre: On public holidays calls will still be answered by an after hours service provider, enabling the reporting of urgent public safety issues like road maintenance, fallen trees, dog attacks or injured wildlife and environment protection.
Regular services and operating times of 8am to 6pm resume from Tuesday, January 2.
Children and Family Centres: Gungahin, Tuggeranong and West Belconnen Children and Family Centres will close on Friday 5pm and reopen on January 2.
Domestic Animal Services: Public access to DAS shelter is by appointment only from Sunday December 24 to Wednesday December 27 and on Monday January 1. Please call 13 22 81.
Walk-in meet and greets and adoptions are available 10am-2pm from Thursday December 28 to Saturday December 30.
Domestic Violence Crisis Service: Crisis intervention services operate 24 hours every day of the year for anyone who is experiencing, or has experienced, domestic and family violence.
Canberra Rape Crisis Centre: A 24-hour crisis call out service to police and forensic services every day of the year. A crisis and counselling telephone support service 02 6247 2525 between 7am-11pm.
Bin Collections: Bin collections scheduled for Christmas Day, Monday December 25, will be brought forward to Saturday December 23.
Impacted suburbs are: Belconnen, Chapman, Chifley, Coombs, Curtin, Denman Prospect, Duffy, Farrer, Fisher, Holder, Kambah, Lyons, Mawson, Molonglo, Pearce, Phillip, Rivett, Stirling, Torrens, Uriarra Village, Waramanga, Weston, Whitlam, Wright and Yarralumla.
All other collection days, including Boxing Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, will be collected as per normal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.