The axe-throwing venue that has a bar. What could go wrong?

Your mum always told you never to run with scissors. But what's the rule about drinking while throwing axes?
They're activities that you don't expect to go hand in hand - or even legal to do concurrently - but the newly opened Maniax Axe Throwing on City Walk is offering just that.
The axe-throwing location quietly opened its doors last week, and after Christmas, is set to have a bar and kitchen open to the public. This means you can drink a cocktail out of a Viking horn while throwing four different types of axes at a wooden target - potentially living out any Viking fantasies you may be harbouring.
But it does raise a question - where does safety factor into it?
According to Maniax Axe Throwing head of marketing Aaron Hosking, in the almost 10 years since the venue first opened in Sydney - and across the 10 locations they now have, where more than 15 million axes have been thrown - there has never been an incident.
"[Safety is] one of the most important things that we have. We want people to have fun, but it has to be safe. No one's having fun if they're getting hurt," he says.
"We're very lucky that we've never had a major incident across avenues. And that comes down to the way that we design our venues. All of our lanes are specifically designed - we've put a lot of time and energy into making sure that they're as safe as they possibly can be.
"And then the training with our staff as well. Every session is hosted by an 'axe-pert' coach, and they really go through how to throw the axe safely, make sure that people are being monitored, and are with them every step of the way to make it as safe as possible."
Of course, Responsible Service of Alcohol (RSA) certificates also come into it - having strict monitoring of how many drinks people are having to make sure people throw as safely as possible.
The space itself has four group lanes (with two targets each) and 11 quick chuck lanes (with single targets), as well as a fully licensed bar and dining area, upstairs, above the recently renovated Central Social Club.
Even the ceiling height had to be considered. The group lanes, for example, can cater to all four axes on offer - the standard axe, the renegade or competition axe, the tomahawk and the big axe. But the quick chuck lanes, with a lower ceiling, only have the smaller three axes on offer for safety reasons.
"It's really hard to find the right venue - we need to consider the size of the venue and the layout of the venue and stuff like that as well. And then we invest a lot into, again, making sure that we design it so that it's a great place to hang out. But it's also really safe as well," Hosking says.
As well as offering Viking-inspired cocktails in drinking horns, craft beers, wine and non-alcoholic options, there will be piping hot pizzas, a selection of burgers, meaty meals and veggie options.
They also specialise in hosting birthday parties, team-building events with a twist, or bucks and hens nights where you can challenge your friends to see who wins the title of ultimate axe-throwing champion.
Hosking also says they're known to throw some pretty epic divorce parties as well. While no photos of exes - or anyone, for that matter - are allowed to be placed on the targets, as to not promote violence, the venues have been known to see the odd wedding dress pinned to the wooden wall and used as a target.
