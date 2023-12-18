The Canberra Times
After 20 years of misrule it's time to elect some independents

By Letters to the Editor
December 19 2023 - 5:30am
Unacceptably long hospital waiting times are just one sign that the ACT government needs a shakeup. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
The ACT government's unconscionably long waiting times for treatment in hospitals are apparently now the subject of a human rights complaint (Letters, December 15).

