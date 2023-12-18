After 20 years of misrule it's time to elect some independents

The ACT government's unconscionably long waiting times for treatment in hospitals are apparently now the subject of a human rights complaint (Letters, December 15).
Unfortunately this is not new. It's been going on for most of the two-decade long ACT Labor/Green rule of Canberra.
What is new is that in recent years they have spent an increasing proportion of our taxes on projects with relatively low returns to the overall community (particularly their light rail).
At the same time, Labor/Greens have maintained that this misspending has not reduced health and other essential services such as education!
Most people know that being in government involves making sensible choices on behalf of the community and accept that money does not grow on trees. But evidently not the ACT Labor/Green parties.
With Labor/Greens having had complete control of the ACT's Assembly for over 20 years, whatever they decide goes and there is no meaningful discussion in the Assembly of better ways to spend our money (and even less about whether Canberra's rates, rents and taxes need to be as high as they are).
I suggest that the vast majority of Canberrans will be better served if we vote at least one, and preferably two, sensible independents, and then for the major party we most trust, at the next ACT election in October 2024.
The decision by the United States government to approve the sale of nuclear submarines to Australia shows the high level of trust between our two countries.
It do much to strengthen our defence capabilities. A famous saying by president Theodore Roosevelt was "Speak softly but carry a big stick".
Our politicians do speak softly and courteously on the international stage.
And in time we will have "a big stick'' with nuclear submarines as a great deterrent.
The approval by the fractious US Congress last week of the sale of three nuclear powered attack submarines to Australia from its existing fleet demonstrates two worrying facts.
One is that elites in both Democratic and Republican parties are united in their fear and loathing of China and it's economic rise - despite its limited military reach.
The second is the US is absolutely certain Australia will move in lock step in any war that involves America and China, otherwise it wouldn't reduce its stock of these apex predator boats.
So much for our independence and sovereignty. Shame Labor shame.
It may be that cycling offers greater health benefits Leon Arundell (Letters, December 15). But only to some.
Not everyone can go out on bikes. Public transport can offer health benefits too. It helps people to get out and about for a wide range of reasons important for their lives.
And there is no subsidy for cycling you say. What about all the cycle paths? What about the bike racks on the front of buses?
The poultice-like tram track supports wedged between the elegantly bifurcated Commonwealth Avenue bridges over Parkes Way, in light rail stage 2A, are a portent for what's to happen to our famous similarly paired bridges over the lake, in stage 2B.
Then there's the ruination of the avenue's wonderful southern cultural landscape, and the insanely expensive new intersections at State Circle and beyond. Leave the unfortunate raising of London Circuit for the associated (likely vista-blocking) "land-value-capture" property development at City Hill South.
The extensions of Edinburgh and Constitution Avenues up to Vernon Circle already provide good new pedestrian links to the lake.
Why not take the tram from London Circuit, along Edinburgh Avenue's northern reserve, with stops at New Acton (near the pedestrian bridge over Parkes Way to the lakeside), the ANU, and Acton Peninsula.
After that proceed over a less disruptive, purpose-built yacht-friendly tram and pedestrian bridge to Lennox Gardens North, (redolent of Griffin's missing central lake crossing). Then go on to service the parliamentary zone and Barton and then to Woden.
Bill Stefaniak's population focused definition of genocide (Letters, December 13) misses a number of crucial points.
There have been in excess of 18,000 Palestinians slaughtered thus far, most of them unarmed civilians. In addition to these deaths a very high percentage of the infrastructure of Gaza has been destroyed.
A lot of Gazans have no way to make an income other than by working in Israel.
But even if this was possible with nowhere to live, no water, no power, no hospitals and no toilets, combined with food restrictions, they still could not exist.
There were several options available to Israel apart from the destruction of Gaza and murder of civilians. Flooding the tunnels with either water or gas would have solved their Hamas terrorist issue entirely with little or no civilian loss of life.
But this was not the point, the principal objective is the destruction of the Palestinian homeland and it always has been. The other objective is of course keeping Netanyahu out of prison.
Keith Hill (Letters, December 15) believes that as cocoa is expected to rise in price this will increase the cost of living for many Australians who have a "sweet tooth".
Australian PMs get blamed for everything under the sun so why should Albo be treated differently?
For the most part, Douglas Mackenzie (Letters, December 11) is correct in identifying the very significant and costly obstacles to the proposed construction of light rail stage 2B, from Regatta Point to Woden. However, his $10 billion cost figure is somewhat fantastic.
In May 2023 I revised formal estimates for each stage for construction, financing and for 20 years of operations and maintenance in 2023 prices.
The most probable minimum cost of stage 2 is $3.1 billion, comprising $580 million for stage 2A and $2.52 billion for stage 2B. The mooted extension from Woden to Mawson would add a further $350 million for a potential cost of $3.45 billion for an extended stage 2.
On top of this, one needs to add about $100 million in off-contract attendant costs to the taxpayer.
The equivalent cost, in 2023 dollars for stage 1 (Gungahlin to Civic) is $1.75 billion for the same distance as Stage 2 (12 kilometres).
But the real kicker is when patronage is taken into account. The expected subsidy per boarding on Stage 1 is about $15 (less the average per boarding of actual fares paid). For stage 2A, the expected subsidy could be as high as $29 per boarding and for stage 2, completed, a subsidy as high as $44 per boarding).
One can only imagine how rates and taxes will be hiked to pay for this folly.
Centrelink has been hitting welfare recipients just before Christmas with letters demanding they supply complicated business and asset information within very short time frames, or their benefits will be stopped.
Perhaps the letters don't get delivered as quickly as they should because of Christmas.
I just received a letter giving me one week to respond by filling out a highly complex form that requires professional consultation.
It is totally unreasonable to threaten people with such a demand in such a short timeframe. Especially before Christmas when everything is shutting down.
I remember what happened with robodebt, where they asked for payment within a very short timeframe, even when the supposed debt was over five years old, and the bank would not even supply the statements that fast. The culture problem at Centrelink has not been fixed.
What is the ABC proposing to replace The Drum, on which many rely for wide ranging discussion on current issues, with? Why cancel a program of immense value to many without something better to replace it?
The Drum is my favourite show with interesting topics and people each night. The presentations each show help highlight many important topics that, without this show, many would never hear about.
Medicins San Frontieres called the US veto of the security council's Gaza ceasefire resolution "a vote against humanity". Yet the US purports to be a humanitarian world leader. Medicins San Frontieres is a reputable international organisation with deep commitment to the welfare of people in distress all around the world. Its condemnation of the US is spot on.
The irony is that it was Christian, not Muslim, nations that persecuted Jews, culminating in the murder of 6 million of them in the Holocaust. But now the Israelis appear prepared to kill or displace millions in Gaza in order to eliminate Hamas.
Just as I was preparing to party until 2am in our exciting city they tell us we can have an early night on New Year's Eve. ("New Year's Eve midnight fireworks canned", December 8). Then again, maybe places like Sydney and New York will also see the light and celebrate early?
I trust the IDF is aware of this quote from Colin Powell. "You need to understand, if you take out a government, take out a regime, guess who becomes the government and regime and is responsible for the country? You are. So, if you break it, you own it."
The Canberra Times shouldn't give space to Australia Israel Jewish Affairs Council propaganda pieces like Oved Lobel's "Dismantling Hamas vital to peace hopes" (December 16) unless it gives equivalent space to a Palestinian perspective.
A national anti-Semitism education campaign would be treating just symptoms. The Executive Council of Australian Jewry should be demanding Netanyahu cease blitz bombing Gazan women and children and flattening infrastructure.
There have been a good number of recent letters calling on the ACT government to replace our urban eucalypts with European trees. Is that essentially the same thing as supporting England in an Ashes test?
Large supermarkets are inconveniencing customers by reducing staff checkouts to one or two and making everyone else to use self-checkouts. Many elderly need help. Most self-checkouts are card only. What happened to service?
Those Washington sharps aren't going to deny Albo, Marlo and Dutto of their fervently desired opportunity to be suckered by them in return for an empire's ransom. Washington truly is our friend.
I assume Gary Francis (Letters, December 15) is referring to Gaza when he talks of invasion. He should note that Gaza is not a country but Israel is.
