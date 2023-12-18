Inside the restored public housing flats on Northbourne Avenue

Margaret Beadman was among the longest residents of the Northbourne Housing Precinct, having called them home for close to 60 years.
Her story is one of a handful inscribed on a new plaque outside the refurbished "bachelor flats" on Northbourne Avenue.
Also known as the Lyneham flats, they were among the 150 homes in the Northbourne Housing Precinct, designed by late Australian architect Sydney Ancher and completed in 1962.
The precinct was built to help house the rapidly expanding public sector workforce at the time. Much like all public housing in the ACT at the time, the precinct was designed to provide housing for all classes of society.
Most of the homes have now been demolished, however a sample of the five housing types in the precinct were listed on the ACT Heritage Register in 2015.
The four-storey building has been restored by JWLand and released to market as seven new studio apartments.
On Monday, Ms Beadman joined Minister for Heritage Rebecca Vassarotti, ACT Heritage's Linda Roberts and JWLand's Michael Prendergast to unveil the plaque that will form part of the Canberra Tracks heritage signage network.
"I think it's important on the sign that we don't talk just about the architecture, but we also talk about those stories and paint the bigger picture," Ms Roberts said.
The renovated "bachelor flats" are part of JWLand's Northbourne Village development, which spans a large, 25,000-square-metre site.
The group purchased the land from the ACT government for $45 million in 2017.
JWLand head of development Michael Prendergast said the group didn't have a "great appreciation" of the undertaking that was ahead in restoring the old flats.
"The journey of revitalising this parcel of land has been made more complicated because of the heritage nature that we've had to deal with in the site, but it was also just way more rewarding than what we have to do on a normal daily basis as well," he said.
He thanked the builders, architects and tradespeople who worked to bring the flats up to a modern building standard.
"I know it has been difficult but I think the rewards ... are well worth it," Mr Prendergast said.
The Northbourne Housing Precinct was designed along the Bauhaus principles and is considered an example of Post-War International Style.
Features include simple, cubiform shapes, smooth wall surfaces and floor-to-ceiling windows, the new plaque states.
Inside the simple structure today are modern homes with wooden floors, sleek new kitchens and bathrooms.
Minister for Heritage Rebecca Vassarotti welcomed the new-look flats and the commemorative plaque.
"It's a really exciting way for us to reflect on what our city looks like, how it is changing and how we can bring the new and the old together," she said.
"It is about looking at how we protect what is what is important in terms of our heritage, but making sure that we are providing homes that are comfortable, accessible and climate-wise."
