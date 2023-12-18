Times Past: December 19, 1987

On this day in 1987, The Canberra Times reported on one of Canberra's landmark architectural buildings that was finally finished.
The top of one of Canberra's most recognisable landmarks, the Macedonian Orthodox Church of St Climent of Ohrid at Narrabundah, was literally capped off after five years of construction of the unique green domed building.
A crane was carefully used to lift the triple tiered fibreglass cross on the top of the dome, sealing off the roof.
The job was completed without any difficulties, much to the relief of the president of the church construction committee, Mr Bob Spasenoski, and secretary, Mr Con Mazenco, who were on hand to witness the historic moment. Mr Spasenoski predicted the opening would be held in May of 1988, provided there were no delays in the rest of the construction. He says by that time, about $500,00 would have been spent on the church. The 4500 members of the Macedonian community in Canberra and Queanebyan had donated all the money and much of the labour for the church which was being built on land granted by the government.
While the building process had not always gone smoothly due to vandals, Mr Spasenoski admitted it would have been easier to go for a more conventional structure. "But this is something unusual, it is different to anything else in Canberra - and the rest of Australia," he said.
