Times Past: December 19, 1987

The job was completed without any difficulties, much to the relief of the president of the church construction committee, Mr Bob Spasenoski, and secretary, Mr Con Mazenco, who were on hand to witness the historic moment. Mr Spasenoski predicted the opening would be held in May of 1988, provided there were no delays in the rest of the construction. He says by that time, about $500,00 would have been spent on the church. The 4500 members of the Macedonian community in Canberra and Queanebyan had donated all the money and much of the labour for the church which was being built on land granted by the government.