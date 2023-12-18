United sign Junior Matildas gun as goalkeeper suspended

Canberra United have bolstered their depth with a teenage Junior Matildas star added to the squad for the remainder of the A-League Women season.
Crookwell 16-year-old Lillian Skelly caught the eye of United coach Njegosh Popovich in Junior Matildas camps and recent matches, and will now aim to make her A-League debut.
"I've been watching Lillian in the Junior Matildas camp, and she is an extremely exciting prospect," Popovich said.
"She plays down the left side of the field, has tremendous pace, and delivers a particularly good set-piece ball. I have no doubt that she will thrive in this environment.
"We have a noticeably young average age at Canberra United, and I am certain that Lillian can add something to our group."
The signing comes as United prepare to face Central Coast Mariners this Saturday without their starting goalkeeper, Young Matilda Chloe Lincoln, who has been suspended for one match after being red-carded in Canberra's 2-0 loss to Melbourne Victory.
Lincoln was given a straight red in the match last weekend after "denying an obvious goal scoring opportunity", which will now thrust Coco Majstorovic into the starting role in goals.
Popovich's team have been hit hard by injuries already this season, with Hayley Taylor-Young ruled out for the year and Chilean international Maria Rojas still sidelined, while captain Michelle Heyman played through pain the last fortnight after copping a nasty black eye.
Earlier this year Skelly helped the Junior Matildas qualify for the 2024 AFC Under-17 Women's Asian Cup.
The forward has most recently been playing in Sydney for the NSW Institute Team.
"I am very excited to have been signed by Canberra United for the rest of the A-League season and can't wait to get involved with the squad whether training or playing," she said.
Canberra United next play this Saturday afternoon at McKellar Park, against the Central Coast Mariners.
