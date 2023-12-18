Our social cohesion is under threat unless we tackle racism

During COVID, Australia's social cohesion was the envy of the world.
There was a general consensus "we're all in this together", which manifested itself in high levels of compliance with mask and social distancing mandates. Then, when the vaccines arrived, more people per capita had the jab here than anywhere else.
There was also a concerted effort to protect isolated Indigenous communities in the outback where people were uniquely susceptible to the virus because of underlying health conditions and a lack of housing.
Fast forward to late 2023 and so much has changed for the worse.
Australia appears to be more divided along religious, racial and cultural fault lines than it has been for generations.
The apparent upsurge in anti-Semitism and Islamophobia, which have been fuelled by the war between Israel and Hamas, is deeply concerning.
Jewish students have been harassed in shopping centres, Jews have been assaulted, some among pro-Palestinian crowds have shouted "gas the Jews" on the steps of the Sydney Opera House and some Jewish-owned businesses have been vandalised.
Meanwhile Muslims, mainly women, are being abused in public for wearing their distinctive headscarves or other clothing.
In one of the most appalling incidents to date a mother and daughter in north Hobart were violently attacked by three people who yelled abuse and tried to tear off their hijabs. The two women are refugees from Afghanistan who fled that country seven years ago to escape being persecuted. They are members of the ethnic Shia Hazara minority.
It is understandable that during a radio interview on Monday the Prime Minister said he was "very worried" about social cohesion.
"We know there has been a rise in anti-Semitism. I'm very concerned at some of the attacks that have occurred on [Jewish-owned] businesses ... That is anti-Semitic, very explicitly. It should be called out and it should be opposed," Mr Albanese said.
He then referenced attacks on women wearing hijabs as also completely unacceptable. This will almost certainly spark a fresh tirade of vitriol from the right and its small, but enthusiastic, media cheer squad which repeatedly - and wrongly - accuses the PM of being pro-Palestinian.
The truth is that Mr Albanese, like all reasonable people in this country, is pro diversity and acceptance. That is why he was visibly devastated by the failure of the Voice.
Instead of providing a moment of national unity that would stand alongside the 1967 referendum, the poll on October 14 revealed this country still has a very long way to go when it comes to reconciliation and recognition for First Nations peoples.
Anybody who doubts this need look no further than the ANU's Mayi Kuwayu study which found 30 per cent of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander adults experience "high or very high" levels of psychological stress as a result of exposure to racism.
"Racism is deeply troubling and it is wrong," outgoing ANU Vice-Chancellor Brian Schmidt said. "When we allow discrimination and racism to persist it stops our collective growth as a society".
That is very true. The racist and xenophobic behaviour that is becoming more and more frequent on the streets, on social media platforms and on mainstream media is a cancer at the heart of what has often been described as the most successful multicultural nation on earth.
As General David Morrison once famously said: "The standard you walk past is the standard you accept".
The best way to stop this deplorable conduct is to call it out for what it is whenever and wherever it raises its ugly head.
