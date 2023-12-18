Al's Deli and Diner is the final venue to open in new city precinct

Al's Deli and Diner might be the smallest of the Rabble Group's new ventures in the Alinga Street Precinct but it promises to punch well above its weight.
Following the buzz of the late-night venue Fun Time Pony and the retro vibes at Bada Bing Dining Club, Al's is a sandwich shop that's so much more than just a sandwich shop.
It was the team's own search for a truly gratifying sandwich within the city that led them to partner with former Teddy Pickers owner and chef Matt Rowlings.
"Al's Deli and Diner was born from the struggle of finding a truly satisfying city sandwich but more than that, we wanted a menu that hooks you in for more," Rowlings said.
"We craved that classic deli simplicity with top-notch ingredients."
The menu features classics such as the meat and pickles; egg and lettuce; schnitty; and bacon and egg - each staple showcasing "dedication to sandwich perfection".
There'll also be a menu of ever-changing specials to lure you out of your office chair at lunchtime. Redbrick is doing the coffee.
There's a real New York deli vibe, from the checkerboard floor, green tiles and cosy booth seating to the high stools along the kitchen bench. There's even an Al's Deli and Diner playlist on Spotify to get you in the mood.
While every dish is made with grab-and-go convenience in mind, you'll be tempted to take a proper lunch hour.
When Rabble took ownership of the location on the corner of Alinga St and East Row we knew they were doing to do something pretty special at the former site of the Pancake Parlour, among others.
"It's an iconic corner and you've got to bring something pretty awesome to back that up," Rabble Group founder Wes Heincke said at the time.
"The building is steeped in history and potential. We wanted to do something meaningful to recapture the essence of this iconic area."
Fun Time Pony is a late night rock club in the Pancake Parlour space, where Bada Bing Dining offers retro Italian vibes, with a fun spin on the classic cuisine.
Al's Deli and Diner will be open Monday to Fridays, from 6.30am to 2.30pm. 122 Alinga St, Canberra City. Christmas shutdown December 25 to January 8.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.