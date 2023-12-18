Canberrans in for a cloudy Christmas. But don't let the forecast rain on your festivities

Canberrans could be in for a damp and cloudy Christmas, according to the Bureau of Meteorology's forecast for the day.
It has forecast partly cloudy weather with a medium chance of showers for the big day. But don't let that rain on your celebrations.
The bureau said that while one or two showers could reach the city, rain looks unlikely for the nation's capital at this stage.
Temperatures are forecast to reach a top of 24 degrees in the ACT on Christmas day, dropping from a slightly warmer 27 forecast for Christmas eve, which is also expected to be cloudy and with possible showers.
It comes after what is forecast to be a largely damp week leading up to the day, beginning with a high chance of showers and a chance of a thunderstorm, possibly a severe one, on Tuesday.
On Christmas day, showers and storms are also possible for much of coastal NSW, including Sydney, with an onshore wind bringing partly or mostly cloudy conditions.
Those heading to the South Coast are more likely to have a wet Christmas. Batemans Bay is forecast to have a shower or two, with a top of 24 degrees. The bureau says there's a high (70 per cent) chance of rain, and it could be up to 6mm.
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible for central and northern Queensland, with Brisbane forecast to have a top of 32 degrees.
Melbourne can expect a cooler Christmas with a top of 21 and a chance of showers.
Western Australia is facing uncertain conditions, with a low-pressure system potentially bringing wet weather to the state's interior.
Perth should be partly cloudy with the mercury tipped to hit 32.
Meanwhile, Adelaide is set for a partly cloudy but warm day with a top of 24.
The Northern Territory can expect some seasonal afternoon showers and storms around Darwin, however impacts from the remnants of ex-tropical cyclone Jasper look unlikely.
Darwin is expected to see a top of 35.
Tuesday, December 19: Max 32. Partly cloudy. High chance of showers (80 per cent), most likely during this afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening, possibly severe. Possible rainfall: 0 to 8mm
Wednesday, December 20: Max 19. Cloudy. High chance of showers (70 per cent), most likely in the morning and early afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm. Possible rainfall: 0 to 7mm
Thursday, December 21: Max 21. Cloudy. Slight chance (10 per cent) of a shower.
Friday, December 22: Max 26. Partly cloudy.
Saturday, December 23: Partly cloudy. Medium chance of showers (50 per cent), most likely later in the day. The chance of a thunderstorm. Possible rainfall: 0 to 1mm
Sunday, December 24: Partly cloudy. High chance of showers (70 per cent). The chance of a thunderstorm. Possible rainfall: 0 to 6mm
Monday, December 25: Partly cloudy. Medium chance (60 per cent) of showers. Winds east to southeasterly and light increasing to 15 to 25 km/h during the day. Possible rainfall: 0 to 1 mm
-With AAP
