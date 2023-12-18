Accused Bruce murderer denies fatally stabbing partner

A man accused of fatally stabbing his partner at a Bruce home earlier this year has pleaded not guilty to murder.
On Tuesday, Van Thanh Vu, 71, denied killing Thi Thuy Huong Nguyen, 65, at a home on Kinloch Circuit, Bruce, in October.
The man was not present to face the ACT Magistrates Court but entered the not guilty plea through Legal Aid lawyer Nathan Deakes.
It's understood the alleged offender is no longer at Canberra Hospital and has been taken to the Alexander Maconochie Centre.
He was initially admitted to hospital under police guard after suffering knife wounds to his wrists.
Mr Deakes has previously requested his client be marked as a prisoner at risk due a medical condition and "the recent attempts that he's made towards his own life".
Authorities were called to Kinloch Circuit, Bruce, on October 23, when they found the 65-year-old woman with stab wounds.
She could not be revived and died at the scene.
Police have previously said the couple lived together in the house for a long time but have yet to divulge the exact nature of the relationship.
The couple's daughter was first on the scene and called police, who found the woman's body in the home's kitchen.
The court heard on Tuesday a forensic procedure on Vu "has been granted and completed".
A prosecutor asked for a longer than usual adjournment to submit a brief of evidence due to the nature and complexity of the case.
Vu will return to court in March, when he is set to require a Vietnamese interpreter.
