The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Daddy's Home 2 is our Christmas Eve tradition. What's yours?

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
December 23 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I recently found in a Queanbeyan charity shop a 1980 copy of The Night Before Christmas which I'm looking forward to reading to my one-year-old nephew on Christmas Eve. (I actually thought the book was older than that - 1980 sounds like yesterday - but it is 43 years ago, so practically vintage. Anyway, I digress.)

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help