Daddy's Home 2 is our Christmas Eve tradition. What's yours?

And maybe, subconsciously, my kids and I like Daddy's Home 2 because at this time of year we're longing more than ever for their dad who passed away six years ago. If that's the case, our subconscious is very transparent and not very deep. I think it's an unspoken thing we just share as we're watching the movie together and laughing at alpha male Gibson arrive on the scene to AC/DC's Thunderstruck or the argument over what temperature the thermostat should be set at with the whole family under one roof.