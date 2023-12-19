Time to rethink 'bonkers' uni funding

Professor Brian Schmidt coined a chilling new verb when he talked about federal government funding for the Australian National University. He said that cuts to it could force the institution he leads to "massify" its classes.
He painted a picture of classes so big that personal tuition would simply be impossible. A "massified" class would simply consist of a lecturer reading a lecture and students listening and, ideally, recording what was said, either in their minds or in notes. Tailored responses to specific questions from students would be impossible.
This is not what education in an elite institution is meant to be.
There may be universities which simply teach the skills needed for a job but the best universities are meant to do something more: they are meant to teach students how to think - and "massified" classes can't do that.
The ANU is an elite university in the best sense of the word. It has the highest standard of staff - from Nobel prize-winner Brian Schmidt down - and it attracts the highest grade of students.
The highest grade students will be less attracted to "massified" classes.
Last Friday, 13-year-old Nathanael Koh graduated from the ANU. He plans to return to do his PhD there. He is a prodigy who is amazingly gifted in mathematics. It is hard to believe that he would have been so attracted to the ANU - and found the ANU's way of teaching so helpful and congenial - had he been offered "massified" classes.
The ANU is one of the world's elite universities. The latest Times Higher Education Review rankings put it at 67th in the world, above the Sorbonne in Paris and several universities which make up the University of California.
It is competing with very prestigious universities for the best students and the best academics in the world. It is hard to see the attraction for either of learning or teaching in the mass.
Professor Schmidt said that government policies had forced the university system to a level of "brutal efficiency where we scale up, we massify, we try to pop people out with degrees for the lowest possible cost, as fast as we can".
"My own view is that we probably have milked that cow more than we should have," the ANU's vice-chancellor said.
Higher education is always a tempting target for governments looking to save money. The political cost is low because each salami-slice of squeezed funding might not seem to have much effect.
But there is a cost. Eventually, lots of salami slices lead to no sausage left.
The first casualties are Australian students. International students are unlikely to pay for "massified" lectures. They need to be kept sweet so the burden will fall on domestic students - on Australian students.
But, secondly, Australian industry needs bright graduates. It needs the best thinkers and creators - and they are unlikely to come from "massified" lectures. Artificial intelligence will mean the end of all but the most creative jobs so universities like the ANU will matter more and more to the economy of Australia.
Cuts are particularly attractive for governments of the right which might have imbibed the current Kool Aid that universities are nothing but bastions of the "woke" left.
But Professor Schmidt indicated that the problem goes beyond that. It is not just the previous government which has been on the wrong track. Relying on fees from international students to fund research has, in effect, been policy for the past two decades.
It was an idea he called "bonkers". As he prepares to leave the top post at the ANU, his words ring true.
