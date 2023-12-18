The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Learner motorcyclist caught riding at nearly 170kmh, police say

By Staff Reporters
December 19 2023 - 10:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A learner motorcyclist's his licence has been suspended after he was caught riding at 167kmh in a 100kmh zone, police say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.