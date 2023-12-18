Learner motorcyclist caught riding at nearly 170kmh, police say

A learner motorcyclist's his licence has been suspended after he was caught riding at 167kmh in a 100kmh zone, police say.
The Queanbeyan man was stopped by police on the Majura Parkway about 6.40pm Sunday.
The 20-year-old was issued a notice suspending his right to drive in the ACT for 90 days.
His Yamaha R7 motorcycle has been seized as a result of him exceeding the speed limit by more than 45kmh.
He will be summonsed to face court at a later date.
Police expect he will face driving charges and may have his licence disqualified. That would mean he would not be allowed to drive anywhere in the country.
Police are reminding motorists that from December 22, drivers will be penalised double demerit points ahead of the holiday period.
