Home alone for Christmas? Make like Kevin and fill your day with fun

In my single-life experience, few people reach out to ask if you'd like to come over for Christmas Day. Some friends do, or at least extend that invitation to Boxing Day when they've off-loaded their own family. But I've decided there's no shame in asking your friends (and you'll know which ones won't think it's a completely insane request) if you could join them for a meal at least. Sure they might not want you jumping on their bed with their children at 6am hassling you to get up and open presents. But most people can find an extra seat for lunch. Offer to bring something, offer to play with their kids while they relax, offer to wash up. Maybe every family needs that random stranger.