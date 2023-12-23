Mendelsohn shines as shadowy survivalist in stark thriller

The Marsh King's Daughter
(M, 108 minutes)
3 stars
In the first 20 minutes of this new Amazon Prime film hitting the streaming service just before Christmas, we meet what seems to be a pioneer family living an idyllic life on lands rich with wildlife.
Helena (Brooklynn Prince) has reached an age where her father Jacob (Ben Mendelsohn) can teach her survival and hunting techniques to cap her lifetime of learning about the environment and the creatures that live in it.
When Helena makes her first kill, he gives her a special tattoo to mark the occasion, adding to the many she has acquired from him marking learning milestones.
Helena clearly adores her father, while her mother Beth (Caren Pistorius) meekly accepts that her husband is making decisions about how Helena is being raised.
When Jacob is out on a hunting trip, their serene camp is interrupted by a loud noise, and suddenly a man appears on a quad bike, having gotten lost in the forest and asking for directions.
Beth grabs Helena and begs the man to take them back to civilisation, and when Jacob appears and shoots the man, the women take the bike and flee.
We learn that Jacob had abducted Beth a decade earlier and she has been his prisoner since, something young Helena refuses to believe until she sees her father captured by the police trying to again abduct her.
Director Neil Burger does a good job with the film's pace and in shepherding strong performances from his whole cast, especially Prince as the young Helena.
Years later the now-grown Helena (Daisy Ridley) has a husband (Garrett Hedlund) and her own daughter, Marigold (Joey Carson).
She has been living under fake names and covering her tattoos with make-up, wanting to create her own adult life without being known as the daughter of the famous "Marsh King" as the media dubbed her father during his trial.
Even though her father apparently died while trying to escape from prison, she fears he might still be alive and draws on the survival skills he taught her to try and save her family.
Mendelsohn is one of our finest actors, working consistently since he stole our hearts as Cowboy on The Henderson Kids, and I don't expect anyone under the age of Gen X to understand that reference.
Part of his charm and his success as an actor has been disappearing into character parts, without any vanity about his appearance, but I just want to celebrate the work this production's hair and make-up team did on Mendelsohn for this film's opening act.
The man looks like Flynn Ryder from Disney's Tangled - he ought to give in to a bit of Hollywood glamour every now and then.
He has always done a great menacing character and so he is of course terrific here as this shadowy survivalist.
The screenplay is drawn from Karen Dionne's 2017 book, adapted by Elle Smith and Mark L. Smith. The latter has the greater experience writing films like The Revenant, another version of a hunter-against-the-world tale, but their screenplay doesn't allow much depth to the characters for us to understand them or their actions.
The film's closest cousin would probably be Cape Fear, which it doesn't hold a candle to - it's the pretty younger cousin without much to say.
The film is strongest in its final act, perhaps a little bit of Deliverance or The River Wild thrown into the mix, and you can enjoy Ridley's comfort and graceful physicality in the action genre.
Photographically, the film is beautiful to look at, shot as though through a honey-coloured lens by German cinematographer Alwin H. Kuchler.
