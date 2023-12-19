Forex Trading Guide: How It Works for Beginners

Forex trading involves buying and selling currencies on the foreign exchange market with the aim of making a profit from fluctuations in exchange rates. Through online brokers and trading platforms, retail traders can speculate on the movements of currencies based on economic, political, and market trends.

How Forex Trading works in Australia

In Australia, retail traders can engage in forex markets via Contracts for Difference (CFDs). CFDs allow you to speculate on the price movements of currency pairs without actually owning the underlying currencies.

When you speculate on price movements via CFDs, many brokers will allow you to borrow funds to enlarge your position. This kind of leveraged trading, also called margin trading, can dramatically increase the size of your profits but also carries significant risk.

How big is the Foreign Exchange Market?

The forex market was worth a staggering US $2.73 quadrillion in 2022, up from US $1.93 quadrillion in 2019, making it the largest financial market globally. The daily turnover of foreign exchange has also increased significantly over the last few years, skyrocketing from US $6.6 trillion in 2019 to US $7.5 trillion in 2022.

The market's vast size and high degree of liquidity mean it can accommodate a wide range of participants, from individual retail traders to large institutional players like central banks and hedge funds.

Opening Hours of Forex Markets

Fx markets operate 24 hours a day across four major trading sessions in Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York.

High trading volumes make the New York and London sessions the most volatile, which means more opportunities to profit. Many experienced traders consider the period during which they overlap the best time to trade due to increased liquidity.

The major currency pairs

The major currency pairs - EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF, USD/CAD, and NZD/USD - represent some of the world's largest and most influential economies. While there are 170 currency pairs in total globally, only seven are considered major currency pairs, with the rest classified as minor or exotic pairs.

The most commonly traded currency pair, the Euro vs the US Dollar, accounted for 22.7 per cent of over-the-counter (OTC) turnover in 2022.

Traders tend to prefer the major currency pairs for their relative stability. Likewise, their predictability makes them excellent benchmarks for other currency pairs. Their dominance in the market draws on the economic strength and stability of their respective economies, making them a good starting point for beginners new to forex trading.

How do you read currency prices?

In the world of forex trading, the first currency listed is known as the 'base' currency, while the second currency listed is the 'quote' currency. The exchange rate of a currency pair indicates how much of the quote currency you need to buy one unit of the base currency.

If, for example, the EUR/USD currency pair is trading at 1.238, it means 1 Euro (the base currency) equals 1.238 US Dollars (the quote currency). Similarly, if the NZD/CAD exchange rate is 0.8530, 1 New Zealand Dollar equals 0.8530 Canadian Dollars.

How Forex Brokers make money

Forex brokers primarily make their money through either commissions, spreads or a combination of both. In forex trading, a spread is the difference between the sell price and the buy price of a currency pair. You may also hear this referred to as the bid and ask price.

The spread is measured in pips. One 'pip' amounts to 1/00th of a per cent and represents the smallest price movement that a forex pair can make. A pip is usually the fourth decimal place in most currency pairs. When brokers want to offer tighter spreads, they may refer to the fifth decimal place as a fractional pip, or pipette. However, for pairs involving the Japanese Yen (JPY), a pip is typically represented by the second decimal place.

Forex brokers typically structure spreads and trading accounts in two ways:

- Spread-only Account: Brokers make their money by widening the spread, but no flat-rate commission fees apply. Also known as Commission-Free or Standard Accounts.

- Commission Account: Brokers offer tighter spreads that can be as low as 0.0 pips, but you pay a commission fee for each trade as compensation for their brokerage services. Often referred to as ECN, Razor or Raw Spread Accounts.

CFD brokers may also charge other fees, such as inactivity fees, overnight fees, or deposit and withdrawal fees. However, the main source of income for forex brokers is typically the spread and/or commission fees on trades.

Popular Forex Trading strategies

While there are various approaches you can adopt when forex trading, three popular strategies include day trading, scalping, and position trading.

Day Trading: involves opening and closing trades within a single trading day, making it ideal if you prefer active, short-term trading. Scalping: focuses on rapid, frequent trades with small profit margins, requiring constant market attention and quick decision-making. Position Trading: requires holding your position for extended periods, relying on fundamental analysis and data.

The success of trading strategies often hinges on the effective use of technical and fundamental analysis. Technical analysis involves studying price movements and trading volumes to predict future trends, utilising tools like moving averages, Relative Strength Index (RSI), and Bollinger Bands to identify potential entry and exit points.

Fundamental analysis, on the other hand, delves into economic indicators, central bank policy, and geopolitical factors to determine their impact on exchange rates.

Automated trading strategies, often called trading robots, bots, or Expert Advisors, enable you to execute trades based on predefined criteria, removing all emotional bias from the decision-making process. The bots can monitor markets and execute trades more quickly than humans, significantly enhancing your trading strategy efficiency in currency markets. They also have no need for sleep, which means they can monitor the markets 24 hours a day, five days a week.

Many forex brokers offer demo accounts that simulate real market conditions that you can use to develop, test, and refine trading strategies.

Tips for Beginner Forex Traders

For beginner traders, it's essential to develop skills through practice and discipline. The best traders conduct self-analysis to understand what drives their trades while keeping emotions like fear and greed at bay.

Here are some tips to help you get started trading forex:

Choose a Broker: Begin by opening an account with a reputable and regulated broker. Ensure they offer a pricing structure, trading account, and trading platform in line with your style and objectives. Research factors like the financial instruments, customer support, and trading tools available. Develop a Trading Strategy: Conduct technical and fundamental analysis to understand market trends and economic factors. Your strategy should include clear entry and exit points, trading goals, and methodology for selecting your forex trades. Incorporate risk management strategies to protect your capital, such as setting stop loss and take profit orders. Practise with a Demo Account: Before risking real money, use a demo account to practise your trading strategy. This will allow you to familiarise yourself with the platform's tools and features, get a feel for the market, and test your strategy's effectiveness, all without the high risk of losing money. Open and Monitor your Trade: Once you start trading with a live account, it's essential to actively monitor your trades. Stay informed about market news and events that could impact currency prices, and utilise tools to set up alerts to keep an eye on positions.

Remember, forex trading involves significant risk, and it's important to continue expanding your forex knowledge to protect your capital and refine your strategy. Many online brokers offer free educational resources which can be invaluable in learning about topics like the basics of forex trading, strategy development, and risk management techniques.

Choosing the best Trading Platform

The best forex trading platforms are often a matter of personal preference, but MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is widely regarded as the top choice around the world, followed by MetaTrader 5 (MT5) and cTrader. While some brokers offer their own proprietary trading platforms, many traders prefer third-party software like MT4 or MT5 for the flexibility. Should you decide to change brokers in the future, you won't need to learn an entirely new platform.

MT4 is known for its user-friendly interface, range of technical indicators, and automated trading capabilities with Expert Advisors (EAs). MT4 is specifically designed for decentralised markets like forex.

MT5 offers a greater range of technical and fundamental tools than its predecessor, including more time frames, charting tools, and an economic calendar. Additionally, you gain access to centralised markets like stocks and commodities.

cTrader is popular for its intuitive interface, advanced charting tools, level II pricing, and numerous order types. Favoured by scalpers and day traders due to its fast entry and execution speeds.

Most online trading technology, including the platforms listed above, is available as a webtrader or desktop platform, as well as mobile apps for iOS and Android devices.

FAQs

Is forex trading legal in Australia?

Yes, forex trading is legal in Australia and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC). ASIC ensures that brokers comply with the Corporations Act of 2001 and do their part to provide a secure and transparent trading environment for retail investors.

For traders in Australia, it's recommended to choose an ASIC-regulated broker. This ensures you receive protections such as segregated client funds and negative balance protection. To verify whether a broker is a licensed derivatives provider in Australia, you can search the ASIC register on their official website.

How are forex markets regulated?

Foreign currency trading is overseen by financial authorities in individual countries and jurisdictions, each implementing its own regulations to govern forex market practises. In Australia, the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) regulates foreign exchange trading and broker operations.

In the UK, it's the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), while US markets are supervised by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the National Futures Association (NFA). In Europe, various regulators exist, such as the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), with the European Securities and Markets Authority being the overarching authority.

What are the risks of forex trading?

The risks of forex trading include leverage risks, where small market movements can significantly impact traders; interest rate risks affecting currency values; transaction risks from time differences in trade settlements; counterparty risks involving broker default; and country risks from economic or political instability in the currency's nation. These factors contribute to the forex market's volatility and complexity, requiring careful risk management and trading strategies.

What is the difference between forex and stock markets?

Forex trading, aimed at profiting from exchange rate fluctuations, operates in a global market with high liquidity and 24/5 trading. Compare this with stock trading on central exchanges with set hours and intermittent liquidity. Stocks involve owning shares with potential dividends, while Fx trading is speculative, focusing on currency volatility without owning the underlying asset.

Forex offers higher leverage, increasing both potential returns and risks, compared to the typically lower leverage offered in stock trading, where market price movements directly impact investment value.

What are the advantages of forex?

The key advantages of forex trading include its high liquidity, which allows for easy and fast transactions; 24/5 market accessibility and continuous trading opportunities; the potential for high leverage to amplify returns; a low entry barrier for new traders; and the ability to profit from both rising and falling market trends.

