Ministers 'covering themselves' after Higgins incident

By Miklos Bolza
December 19 2023 - 1:03pm
Brittany Higgins' former boss says she fought pressure from two federal ministers to make a report with police before the alleged rape survivor chose to lodge her own complaint.

