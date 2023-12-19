The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

How much will your road trip cost you?

By Bryce Gaton
December 20 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Christmas is a time for many happy rituals - and some less so. The traditional holiday period fuel price rise is certainly one to be relied on to happen - but it's not one we look forward to.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.