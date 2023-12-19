Better teaching materials needed to lift lagging standards

Janaline Oh, in her defence of Australia continuing to export fossil fuels, really does stretch credibility to breaking point ("Stopping new coal and gas exports won't reduce emissions", Opinion, December 18). She uses the drug-dealer's defence then argues that "Australia must be the dealer who takes their clients to rehab and supports them off their habit". Give us a break. Other countries are not going to have any incentive to move away from fossil fuels if they have an easy supply of them.