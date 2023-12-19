The man who bought his plane ticket to Canberra to chase his sporting dream

It's the airfare that's paying off in spades for Cory Acton.
The Canberra Cavalry star has launched himself into contention for the ABL's MVP award off the back of a stunning start to the season.
And he's hoping to become a backpacking baseballer - enjoying an endless summer travelling the world from ballpark to ballpark.
Acton's already got his next stop organised - Hamburg, Germany, where he's signed a contract for 2024.
He's done it off the back of a barnstorming start to his time with the Cavalry, leading the league in a raft of batting statistics - stolen bases (12), batting average (.353) and hits (24).
The 24-year-old also sticks out near the top of the ABL run scorers list as well - as the only non-Adelaide Giant in the top six.
Acton paid for his own way Down Under after Cavalry manager Keith Ward reached out seeing if he was interested in coming to Canberra.
He'd finished up in a stint in the minor leagues with the Atlanta Braves, who drafted him out of college.
Now the Florida native wants to see the world off the back of his bat - as well as come back to Canberra in future seasons.
"I recently signed a contract to go and play in Hamburg, Germany," Acton told The Canberra Times.
"Coming out here really made me want to explore the rest of the world and see what baseball's like over there, and have a little bit of an adventure.
"I hope I get the opportunity [to come back to Canberra]. Sometime next June or July I'm going to be blowing up Wardy's phone.
"I can see myself being here for a long time."
The Cavalry face two crucial series if they want to make the play-offs - firstly at home against the Sydney Blue Sox, starting Wednesday, then away to the Perth Heat in the lead-up to New Year's Eve.
While they're currently bottom of the ladder, if they win both of those they could be knocking on the door of the top four.
Acton was confident they could do exactly that.
His base-stealing will play a big role in their chances. It's a skill he's honed in recent seasons - with the scary declaration he doesn't even think he's that quick.
"In college I never really stole. I felt like last year my game needed something a little bit more and that's when I started learning the techniques and really picking up on pitchers' routines," Acton said.
"At the end of the day you're not really stealing off the catcher, you're stealing off the pitcher.
"So the better jumps you have - I don't even think I'm very fast, I just feel like I can get good jumps and it just does the job. Hopefully I can keep doing it."
ABL ROUND SIX
Wednesday: Canberra Cavalry v Sydney Blue Sox at Narrabundah Ballpark, 6.30pm. Games also Thursday 6.30pm, Friday 6.30pm and Saturday 3pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.