More public hearings in Campbell school investigation

The ACT's integrity commissioner has said a considerable amount of work needs to be done before it releases its final report into its investigation into a tender process for the expansion Campbell Primary School.
The commission has confirmed there will be more public hearings in its investigation, however, there will be no new witnesses or evidence given.
The hearings will be held to allow lawyers to make submissions on behalf of their clients and will be conducted in March.
Integrity commissioner Michael Adams KC said the counsel assisting the commissioner will provide written submissions on the investigation by February 12.
Affected parties will be able to provide a response to the submission.
"Significant amounts of evidence have been given in public," Mr Adams said.
"In the interests of procedural fairness, I have determined that it is most appropriate to conclude this process with public submissions that allows affected parties the opportunity to respond to the evidence put forward."
But Mr Adams has said the completion of the public submissions does not signal that a final report is imminent.
He said before a report can be released it has to be circulated to affected parties and they must be given at least six weeks to provide a report.
The commission is investigating whether Education Directorate officials failed to exercise their official functions honestly and impartially while handling the procurement process for the Campbell Primary School modernisation project between 2019 and 2020.
Education Minister Yvette Berry, ACT Education director-general Katy Haire, CFMEU officials and Education Directorate officials all gave evidence to the commission in public hearings.
The committee has also revealed a report has been given to affected parties in its investigation into the awarding of more than $8.5 million to a "complexity and systems thinker" by the Canberra Institute of Technology.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.