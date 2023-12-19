Wadick eyes another city win with Oxford Vision at Warwick Farm

A strong work ethic is something Zac Wadick learned from one of the great producers of star apprentices in recent times and he knows that's what is required if he's going to make his mark when he joins the Brad Widdup stable after Christmas.
The 21-year-old had a clear path set out for him by former boss Mark Newnham to make his way to into the city riding ranks but that all changed when Newnham moved to Hong Kong earlier this year.
"It was the plan to go back to Mark, he was such a great boss to be working for,'' Wadick said.
"He had a system in place and you were expected to work hard and be dedicated. He was steering you in the right direction but it was up to you to do it.
"He always said you have to be a jockey 24/7 not just when acceptances come out.
"I just wanted to follow in the footsteps of Tom Sherry, Robbie Dolan and Tyler (Schiller). I wanted to be like them, and was hoping after my country claim was done I could go back and do what they did."
Wadick, who will arrive at Widdup's Hawkesbury stable on December 27, notched his first city winner earlier this month on the Kim Waugh-trained Oxford Vision and he's hoping to post another on the gelding in the Ranvet Handicap (1100m) at Warwick Farm on Wednesday.
Few things went to plan for Wadick on the five-year-old at Canterbury but he arrived in time to score in the last start in a win that the apprentice says is so much better than it reads.
"We went to Plan B last start. Kim didn't want me so far off them, but it wasn't the way it worked out,'' he said.
"He jumped okay but the pace of the race was fast early and I had the option to hug the rail but it was a pair too far back.
"I think if he did settle closer he wins more comfortably. Even though it was a tight margin there's still plenty of improvement in him."
Oxford Vision, $8.50 with TAB on Tuesday, stays in Benchmark 72 grade so he rises 2.5kg for the win even after Wadick's 3kg claim and a little rain around doesn't faze the young hoop.
"It's still a lot of weight to carry but it's good that he can handle that sting out of the ground,'' he said.
Wadick rode his first career winner for Newnham on Formeinaway at Nowra back in July 2021, a couple of months later he guided recent The Hunter winner Coal Crusher to his maiden win.
He's the son of former jockey and trainer Adam Wadick and will move into the Widdup stable having been indentured to Glen Milligan at Taree since Easter 2022.
Both moves have been on the advice of Corey Brown and while it's not all been smooth sailing he's closing on 100 career winners and now has the grounding to take the next step.
"I put in a few bad rides and lost some good opportunities that were given to me, that extended my country stay, but we've clawed our way back,'' he said.
"There's been some ups and downs but Glen's been such a good boss. He doesn't have a big team but the support he's given me, and the confidence, is worth its weight in gold.
"Brad's team is a lot bigger, so if it worked with Glen I dare say it will work with Brad."
Selections based on a soft track
5. Miss Piera looks a speedy filly and she did everything right in scoring an easy Hawkesbury trial win last week leading into her debut. Imagine she'll look to lead and if she does find the front should give a good account.
Dangers: 4. Husk was safely held by the winner in her only trial but did it under her own steam and she sets up well to have every chance in what's a very winnable two-year-old event. Likely trails the speed and should be hard to holdout. 1. Aboveforty was scratched from the Wyong Magic Millions and bears close watching on debut. Bumped into Traffic Warden in his first trial, and that's a good reference, before not really taking part in his latest. Keep safe. 6. Photographics had to work to win her only trial, a 740m scamper at Randwick, but may be able to get more comfortable over the 1000m.
How to play it: Miss Piera WIN.
1. Dimitrov returns as a gelding after a promising first campaign where he bumped into a couple of handy types including Ceolwulf before a break. Fitter for two trials, gets every chance from gate one and seems to handle soft ground. Go well.
Dangers: 9. Vanquished will be the one to run down, he's now had two runs back for placings at Kensington and Canterbury and was only cut down late last time when an odds-on favourite. Logical threat. 3. Gelatin should have won at Rosehill at his second start so he has some ability and is one to keep an eye on first-up. Trialled twice and should be hitting the line strongly. 2. Fire Tribe gets the blinkers on after seconds in both runs back. Tried hard at Newcastle last time and the winner has since won again, may need some luck but can't be left out.
How to play it: Dimitrov WIN; Trifecta 1/ 2,3,9/2,3,9.
6. Lemaire has been around the mark in three runs back and might have a good chance to break through in a wide open race. Strong late second-up then raced closer and not as effective here two weeks ago. Handles all ground and is worth another chance.
Dangers: 5. Master Copy was an odds-on favourite and ran on to just miss at Newcastle last time on a soft track over the mile. Down 3.5kg for the class rise and on his previous run in this grade has to be a contender. 2. Edmond won well at his first start for Kim Waugh then boxed on okay at Canterbury up in class. Comes back a notch and drawn nicely this time. Must be considered. 7. Crystal Waters was well supported when she contested a similar race two weeks ago and hit the line to get within about half a length of Miss Checkoni. Each-way claims again.
How to play it: Lemaire WIN.
2. Lavish Empire has been freshened up since a close third in a strong race at Kensington in October. Liked how he closed off his recent trial behind Time To Boogie, he handles all ground and has won at this course. Hard to see him not being in the finish somewhere.
Dangers: 1. Oxford Vision has come back in excellent form with successive wins including a last stride success at Canterbury where he had to weave through and dive late. Good in soft ground, drawn okay and claim helps offset the weight. Has to run well. 7. Global Empire is lightly raced and ran well when resuming at 1000m here, stoking up late. May be able to be closer with the run under his belt and is one of the chances. 4. Sovereign Fund was a shade disappointing in two runs in September but trialled quite strongly last week in preparation for this. Has been hit and miss and probably wouldn't want it heavy but his best is good enough to be competitive.
How to play it: Lavish Empire WIN.
4. California Grass should be near her top now after three runs back and she did close off quite well in a Midway at Rosehill last time out when well in the market. Just needs the breaks from that wide gate but expect she'll be in the second half of the field and running on. Good chance.
Dangers: 10. Harold The Great has been thereabouts in a couple of slightly stronger staying events since switching to Sydney. Held up a little here last time but wouldn't have won, drops in class and this would be his best shot at a win recently. 6. Loving Cilla is racing consistently and she tried hard behind Father's Day over 2400m here a month ago. Wouldn't want a heavy track but otherwise has to be included. 3. Yarrawonga led and folded up when resuming at 2000m at Hawkesbury but will be much fitter here. Likely leader who is a good chance if he can find the form from earlier this year in slightly stronger grade.
How to play it: California Grass WIN.
9. Shaken is a promising filly who scored a dominant maiden win first-up last prep on soft ground then pulled way too hard at Randwick in a handy 2yo race in July. Looked very good in two trials leading into her return and she does have more upside than most here. Take beating.
Dangers: 2. Euros has been close up in both starts this time in and wouldn't need to improve a whole lot to be competitive. Was competitive in some handy form races last prep and in the small field is worth respect. 5. Impactfull Miss warmed up nicely late when running into third over 1000m here two weeks ago. All her form is fresh so far so that's a little query but if she can lift off that effort she's in the mix. 6. Cholante looked to be in for a good prep with an eye-catching second when resuming but hasn't quite run up to that in two subsequent starts. Capable of bouncing back.
How to play it: Shaken WIN; Trifecta 9/2,5,6/2,5,6.
5. Tumbling couldn't have been more impressive in scoring first-up at Canterbury a month ago and he can only be better for it. Started well in the market in a Group 3 prior to a spell and wasn't disgraced so has a bit of quality about him. Looks hard to beat.
Dangers: 8. Vinnie Spirit is back from a break after a luckless second at Kensington two months ago where he blew the start and worked overtime to lead before finding one better late. Fitter for a recent trial, gets in well with the claim and if he does everything right can feature. 11. Tannenburg is another up and comer who arrived in time to run Vanquished down in a Canterbury maiden last month. Naturally has to take the next step up no reason he couldn't. 3. Master Showman is always competitive in this sort of race and just found one better when a close second to Karedada second-up. Can't be left out of the discussion.
How to play it: Tumbling WIN; Trifecta 5/3,8,11/3,8,11.
