The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Wadick eyes another city win with Oxford Vision at Warwick Farm

By Ray Hickson
December 19 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Look out for Oxford Vision in the Ranvet Handicap (1100m) at Warwick Farm on Wednesday. Picture by Bradley Photos
Look out for Oxford Vision in the Ranvet Handicap (1100m) at Warwick Farm on Wednesday. Picture by Bradley Photos

A strong work ethic is something Zac Wadick learned from one of the great producers of star apprentices in recent times and he knows that's what is required if he's going to make his mark when he joins the Brad Widdup stable after Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.