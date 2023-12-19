Wadick eyes another city win with Oxford Vision at Warwick Farm

Dangers: 8. Vinnie Spirit is back from a break after a luckless second at Kensington two months ago where he blew the start and worked overtime to lead before finding one better late. Fitter for a recent trial, gets in well with the claim and if he does everything right can feature. 11. Tannenburg is another up and comer who arrived in time to run Vanquished down in a Canterbury maiden last month. Naturally has to take the next step up no reason he couldn't. 3. Master Showman is always competitive in this sort of race and just found one better when a close second to Karedada second-up. Can't be left out of the discussion.