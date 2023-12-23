Plucky Chicken Run sequel holds its own in pecking order

What makes these films shine is always the little funny, underplayed moments. Most of these come from Babs (Jane Horrocks), the utterly daft chicken who never knows what's happening but goes along with the plan just the same. There's a subtle moment where all the rescue chooks are donning their underwater gear and falling backwards into the water to begin their submerged mission, and we see them successfully complete this action down the line until sweet, simple Babs tries but falls backwards on the grass instead of into the water. Only Aardman can take such a simplistic gag and make it one of the highlights of the film.