Plucky Chicken Run sequel holds its own in pecking order

Chicken Run : Dawn of the Nugget
PG, 101 minutes, Netflix
4 stars
Anyone who grew up with Chicken Run as one of the seminal films of their childhood has been anxiously awaiting the sequel film, Dawn of the Nugget, since it was announced a couple of years ago.
In happy news, the new film is a true delight, keeping the same trademark wit and charm evident in all Aardman clay-mation films.
This film takes place several (chicken) years after the events of Chicken Run. All the fowls escaped their pens and set up an idyllic lifestyle on a small island in the middle of a lake. They all contribute to daily tasks and are far away from the threat of being turned into pies. Ginger (with Thandiwe Newton of Westworld taking over voice duties from Julie Sawalha) and Rocky (Shazam's Zachary Levi instead of Mel Gibson) have a new little chick of their own to focus their energy on.
But any child of the intrepid Ginger and the high-flying Rocky is not going to be quiet and follow rules, and when the young Molly (Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us) decides she's had enough of life on the island and longs for adventure, she crosses the lake and finds herself at a chicken "fun farm".
But, of course, this is far from the fun-filled adventure the banner on the side of the truck would have young Molly believe - it's a factory making chicken nuggets.
With Molly trapped in the near impenetrable fortress of the factory, Ginger, Rocky and all their best buds from the island, as well as their rat friends from the first film, team up to concoct a plan to rescue her.
We soon learn that the factory is run by none other than the evil Mrs Tweedy, villain of the first film. Miranda Richardson reprises her voice role and is just as delightfully horrible as she was the first time around.
There's plenty of little callbacks to the first film for people to enjoy, but if you're coming in fresh, you'll still enjoy this film just as much. As in the first film, Fowler - the military veteran chook of the group - has some of the best lines, and his war stories are still hilarious. David Bradley - Argus Filch from the Harry Potter films - voices the curmudgeonly senior for this outing. In a particularly funny moment, Fowler ends up telling his tales to a snail, who, becoming increasingly bored, breaks the fourth wall and looks out at the audience in desperation.
The film really shines as the chickens design their plan for breaking into the factory. Like any good heist movie, they gather their intel, collect their gear and set about dismantling the obstacles in their path one by one. It could be Chicken Run: Ocean's 11 if it wanted to.
What makes these films shine is always the little funny, underplayed moments. Most of these come from Babs (Jane Horrocks), the utterly daft chicken who never knows what's happening but goes along with the plan just the same. There's a subtle moment where all the rescue chooks are donning their underwater gear and falling backwards into the water to begin their submerged mission, and we see them successfully complete this action down the line until sweet, simple Babs tries but falls backwards on the grass instead of into the water. Only Aardman can take such a simplistic gag and make it one of the highlights of the film.
It's incredibly obvious that a hell of a lot of work has gone into making Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. All of the characters are beautifully crafted and there's something nostalgic and homely about working with clay that adds an extra layer to these films. Netflix has an accompanying making-of featurette if you're interested to learn more about how stop-motion creations like this come to life.
The movie also features a catchy new song from Paloma Faith called My Sweet Baby.
