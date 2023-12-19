The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Breaking

Thousands without power after storm hits territory

Kerem Doruk
By Kerem Doruk
Updated December 19 2023 - 5:31pm, first published 3:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A severe thunderstorm has left thousands of Canberrans without power as hail and winds continue to batter the national capital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kerem Doruk

Kerem Doruk

Journalist

Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times in 2023. He covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.