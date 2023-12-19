Thousands without power after storm hits territory

A severe thunderstorm has left thousands of Canberrans without power as hail and winds continue to batter the national capital.
Evoenergy has said outages are affecting parts of Ainslie, Dickson, Downer, Watson, Lyneham, Gungahlin, Hackett, Majura, Sutton, Campbell, Curtin, Holder, Monash and O'Connor.
Traffic lights were out in some parts of the inner north and some businesses were forced to close their doors as the blackout lingered
ACT emergency services have responded to 70 requests for assistance in the Gungahlin region.
The bureau has forecast damaging winds, large hailstones, and heavy rainfall.
The bureau issued a warning about 3pm for damaging winds, large hailstones, and heavy rainfall. An hour later, about 4.20pm, it said the storms had temporarily eased, but that there was a chance they could reform.
"The situation is being closely monitored and further detailed warnings will be issued as necessary," it said.
Residents in north Canberra have reported seeing hailstones. People have been advised to move their cars undercover and away from trees.
Evoenergy reported about 3.20pm that about 5000 homes had lost power, in Ainslie, Dickson, Downer, Watson, Hackett and Campbell.
"Our crews are responding to network damage from this afternoon's storm. We will prioritise making safe before assessing the damage and making repairs.
"If you see trees on low or fallen powerlines, please call us on 13 10 93 and stay at least 10 metres away," it said in a statement.
To report low or fallen powerlines people are urged to call Evoenergy on 13 10 93.
The bureau's warning at 3.40pm said "severe thunderstorms [that were] likely to produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding were detected near Gungahlin, Weston Creek, Woden Valley and Wee Jasper".
"These thunderstorms are moving towards the southeast. They are forecast to affect Belconnen, Canberra Civic, Tuggeranong and South Canberra by 4.05 pm and Queanbeyan and Canberra Airport by 4.35pm.
"Canberra Airport recorded a wind gust of 87kmh. Gungahlin recorded hail around 2-3cm."
If you need help during a storm or flood, call the ACT State Emergency Service on 132 500.
