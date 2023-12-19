Times Past: December 20, 1971

Once upon a time there were limits on the days and times that Canberra folks could enjoy a beer or wine at the bar or in a hotel. On this day in 1971, The Canberra Times reported on the excitement of being able to drink at a favourite watering hole on a Sunday.
Hotel bar staff throughout Canberra were "flat out" on Sunday, December 19, 1971. Bottle departments were "booming" and beer gardens were "chock-a-block" on the first "wet" Sunday in the ACT.
A spokesman for the Statesman Hotel at Curtin said the hotel's three main bars had been full all day since the first arrivals had begun knocking on the door at 11:30am.
He attributed the popularity to the novelty of Sunday hotel drinking and that Sunday's fine weather, but said he expected Sunday trading to remain quite brisk even after the novelty wore off.
A Wellington Hotel-Motel spokesman said trade had continued brisk until closing time at 6:30pm.
Although hotels were attracting a large number of customers, licensed clubs denied any fall off in their liquor sales. "Our members are firm club drinkers. They don't go to pubs," one club spokesman said.
Even the occasional drinker was catered for by licensed grocery stores which traded from 9am to 9pm on the Sunday. Several grocers said liquor sales had been higher than expected.
