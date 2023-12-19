The Canberra Times
Times Past: December 20, 1971

December 20 2023 - 12:00am
Once upon a time there were limits on the days and times that Canberra folks could enjoy a beer or wine at the bar or in a hotel. On this day in 1971, The Canberra Times reported on the excitement of being able to drink at a favourite watering hole on a Sunday.

