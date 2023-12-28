Best, scenic camping grounds and caravan parks along the South Coast

For those looking to be at one with nature on a trip to the South Coast, locals suggest some wonderful, off-grid camping grounds and caravan parks. But not to worry, there are also spots with free Wi-Fi and fantastic bathroom facilities.
We'll save you a Google search. Here's what to expect when staying at these hidden gems.
This impressive camping ground is located right behind a beach which resembles the grandiose shores from the early Jurassic Park movies.
It's a 20-minute drive from Batemans Bay and seems secluded but can host many campers on its spacious grounds. If you open your caravan door, step out of your cabin or unzip your tent, you won't be at risk of encroaching on other people's space. The grounds also have cabins with nice little decks.
Watch out for wallabies and kangaroos - the creatures are spread across the grounds. If you're lucky, you'll even see little joeys hanging out of their mum's pouches. But beware of large possums who will raid an unsecured pantry like thieves in the night.
Shower facilities at the camping grounds have recently been upgraded. Now campers can enjoy a hot shower with a press of a button. The beach is a stone's throw away and there are plenty of bush walks to choose from.
"We come here every year, it's a great spot," camper Lorna Reardon, from Sydney, said.
"We like making fires and just generally doing nothing, or you can venture out and go for beautiful walks, there's the beautiful ocean so close by with beautiful places to swim."
She had just been on a stroll with the six-year-old from a neighbouring tent. The boy, on his bike, pointed out sticks Ms Reardon could collect for her campfire.
"What's not to like? I've seen some really gorgeous birds here including those little blue fairy-wrens."
This camping ground is a rustic one. It's located on the banks of the unpolluted waterways of the Clyde River, upstream from Nelligen, at Shallow Crossing.
It's pet friendly, away from the electricity grid, and brings back the true meaning of camping.
There's plenty to do at Shallow Crossing, from swimming in one of the state's cleanest rivers, to tidal fishing, canoeing, four-wheel driving, bush walking through breathtaking forests or simply relaxing by the campfire.
The camping ground is a 30-minute drive from Batemans Bay, so it's easy to duck into town for a day out, or to collect some forgotten items.
Shallow Crossing camping ground is easily accessible for four and two-wheel drive vehicles via the King's Highway.
This holiday park is a multi-award winning eco-retreat inside the pristine Eurobodalla National Park.
Its self-contained eco-cabins provide guests with an unforgettable beachfront experience while having minimal impact on the surrounding landscape. Its cabins range from three-bedroom beach houses to budget beach shacks.
It also has caravan spots that are beach front, beach adjacent or shaded by the gorgeous natives trees. Wallabies, kangaroos, emus and kookaburras also pop in to say hello to guests at Beachcomber.
"Most of our sites are unpowered as we are not connected to the electricity grid. We do have a limited number of solar-powered sites," owner Sommer Davies said.
"We are one of the only northeast-facing beachfront caravan parks on the South Coast so we are in the sun all-year round. Summer is cool with sea breezes, the winter sun keeps us warm in our Beachcomber sun trap."
It is also completely off-grid, meaning it has stored solar power, water conserved from rain or from the underground bore, gas stoves and a wood-fired oven for cooking, with on-site sewerage processing and composting.
Some guests have stayed at Beachcomber every year for more than 45 years.
"Families stay with us for the first time. The kids are often concerned about what they will do with no power. But they love it, there's so much to do in a really safe environment. There are no roads near us, just open space to play, explore and learn about sustainability.
"Our first safari tent opened on December 15. Get in quick to secure a summer stay."
