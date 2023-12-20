Times Past: December 21, 1991

On this day in 1991, The Canberra Times reported on Bob Hawke's emotional last speech as Prime Minister minutes before his successor was sworn in.
In a ceremony rich with emotion and symbolism, Bob Hawke finished his last official function as Prime Minister precisely one minute before Paul Keating was sworn in as the new Prime Minister.
Mr Hawke's task was to unveil an Aboriginal message-painting at Parliament House. Before he did so, an Aboriginal leader told him that his job was to hand the painting and its message on to the new leader, who would also have to pass it on again.
Several kilometres away, at Government House, Mr Keating was just about to become that new leader.
The painting is known as the Barunga Statement and was first handed to Mr Hawke in June 1988 at Barunga, near Katherine in the Northern Territory, at a ceremony at which he promised that his government would work toward a treaty with Aborigines.
The chairman of the Northern Territory Land Council, Galarrwuy Yunupingu, wrenched every bit of symbolism from the leadership transition when he spoke at the function.
"Great leaders have to step down for other leaders," he told the audience. "The Aboriginal people have expected things like this and I made a very clear statement to Bob when this Barunga statement was handed over to him that when his time finishes he will have to pass it on, and pass it on, and pass it on."
Thus it was "very fitting indeed that my last official act as Prime Minister is to hang the statement in Parliament House". Mr Hawke spoke strongly in favour of the reconciliation process between all Australians, saying he believed it should lead to a document.
With tears in his eyes and his voice breaking, Mr Hawke said, "The important thing is what's in our minds and in our hearts."
He unveiled the painting and, seconds later, as the clock moved to 11am, he was no longer Prime Minister.
