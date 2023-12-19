Canberra Times socials: 50 years of school independence

This year we're celebrating the 50th anniversary since the unique ACT school system was created. On September 11, 1973, the federal government formally declared our public school system would operate under a new independent statutory ACT Schools Authority and separate from the NSW Education Department.
The new system would be radically different in structure, governance and curriculum to any other school system in Australia.
At a gathering to celebrate this milestone, teachers from the 1970s and 80s were invited to get together and share their memories and experiences within the ACT.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.