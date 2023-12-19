The Canberra Times
Canberra Times socials: 50 years of school independence

December 20 2023 - 12:00am
This year we're celebrating the 50th anniversary since the unique ACT school system was created. On September 11, 1973, the federal government formally declared our public school system would operate under a new independent statutory ACT Schools Authority and separate from the NSW Education Department.

