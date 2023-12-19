The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

An unsuspecting multi-millionaire could be living in the ACT

By Staff Reporter
Updated December 20 2023 - 6:59am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An unsuspecting multi-multimillionaire is possibly living in Woden.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.