An unsuspecting multi-millionaire could be living in the ACT

An unsuspecting multi-multimillionaire is possibly living in Woden.
They are one of two unknown lottery winners in the ACT, who could be sharing in $18 million of unclaimed prizemoney across the country.
According to The Lott, there are 20 unclaimed division one and major lottery prizes worth $18 million.
The Lott spokesperson Matt Hart said the biggest unclaimed lottery win is a $4.8 million Set for Life entry, purchased in Woden in 2021.
Another ACT resident, who purchased a ticket in the suburb of Kaleen, could also be $537,806 richer - if they collected their prize.
Lottery officials have no way to reach these Australians because the winning tickets are not registered.
Other states home to unsuspecting winners are Queensland and New South Wales, each with seven winners, Western Australia with two, and Victoria and South Australia, with one each.
Mr Hart said the deadline for collecting winnings depended on the state.
He said people in Queensland had seven years to claim their lottery prizes while those in Victoria only had 12 months to claim their winnings directly from them.
After that, Victorians can collect their winnings from the state government.
"The oldest unclaimed division one win is in Queensland - a ticket purchased in Lutwyche won a Saturday Gold Lotto prize worth more than $1.3 million from a draw held in December 2016," he said.
"There are only days left to claim this prize.
"One of the most recent unclaimed division one wins was from last month - a ticket purchased in Bentleigh won a TattsLotto prize of more than $653,000."
He urged people doing pre-holiday clean up to "keep an eye out for any unchecked lottery tickets".
"You could be one of the winners we're looking for," he said.
