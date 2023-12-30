Best family-friendly activities for an unforgettable South Coast holiday

Keeping the kids entertained on a South Coast holiday can be a challenge, especially if you're struggling to find something that piques their interest.
If you're in the mood to try something new, something more than simple beach days, why not surprise the whole family with one these activities tried and tested by locals?
"You can smell them before you see them," tour guide Sally Bouckley, from Southbound Escapes, says about the pod of seals sunbathing on Narooma's coastal rocks.
She's an especially friendly tour guide who won't leave any stone unturned when it comes to ensuring you have a good time.
Imagine riding along picturesque locations and hills with ease on her new electric bikes. It's a living-in-the-moment guarantee when you come across adorable seals, breathtaking views and clear waters along Narooma's boardwalk.
There's also a chance to dive deeper into the region's cultural past and present with host Sharon Mason. She's a knowledge-holder, artistic director, dancer and all-round warm personality.
You'll hear Ms Mason's family stories, learn of their bond with the "mother mountain" Gulaga and the traditions around it. Feel free to ask questions, she welcomes curiosity.
Ms Mason also takes you through tools used by Yuin people to survive, travel and educate. For example, she explained how they wore beautifully crafted possum fur cloaks (very soft, very warm) with clan stories painted on the hide, to feel close to home even when they were away.
Fellow knowledge-holder Martin Mason also introduced an array of essentials including bush tucker and natural soaps that sustained generations of people. The trip will leave you feeling much more connected to and appreciative of the amazing land we all live on.
From island tours and connection to country talks, to e-bike rides and inlet boat hires, there's a range of activities available in Noorooma (in the local Indigenous language).
Kayaking along the turquoise waters of the Pambula River through the stunning surrounds of Beowa National Park is a standout experience, especially when it's followed by a fresh oyster tasting session.
Navigate Expeditions provides a hands-on experience in oyster shucking, along with stories of sustainable oyster farming practices. Perfect for beginner kayakers, its tours are led by expert guides and feature user-friendly sit-on-top kayaks.
They also have a new Aboriginal cultural tour on the Pambula River. The camping and midden sites that are dotted along its banks hold thousands of years of history.
"These sites offer a unique glimpse into the lifestyle and culture of Australia's first people," Nathan Lygon from the Twofold Aboriginal Corporation says.
Guide Jess Taunton agreed, saying: "Every part of the Far South Coast is Yuin country and every part of this country has a series of stories and experiences unique to it."
She said there was a growing demand from visitors for transformative experiences, in particular to learn about Indigenous culture.
About three hours long, the Aboriginal culture kayak tour is an opportunity for visitors and locals alike to hear stories from Indigenous leaders whilst immersed in its pristine nature.
Here's a chance to get up close to Australian wildlife, especially for families from inner-city locations who rarely get to experience native wildlife.
Ten minutes from Merimbula, Potoroo Palace presents a chance to see koalas and dingos, to wander among kangaroos and emus, stroll through a bird aviary and even a chance to touch snakes.
Most of the animals at the sanctuary are native to the Merimbula area and many of them are rescued, unable to survive in the wild. Keepers host daily talks at 10.30am and 2.15pm (included in the admission fee). Book a private animal encounter if you want to get real close to your favourite animal.
"The sanctuary has long-nosed potoroos, macropods such as eastern grey kangaroos and swamp wallabies, gang gang cockatoos and bare-nosed wombats," director Anna Lindstrand says.
There are also train rides running through the sanctuary.
Top Fun has been a landmark of Merimbula's main street for more than 35 years. Generations of locals and visitors have grown up enjoying its pirate-themed 18-hole mini-golf course and laser tag subway experience.
It also has 10-pin bowling and more than 50 arcade games with redemption ticket rewards that kids can exchange for countless toys, lollies and novelties.
"With free entry and no alcohol we have always been a favourite, safe and friendly entertainment centre for a clean, cool escape after the sun goes down or when the weather is inclement," manager Andrew Fox says.
"The centre welcomes customers of all ages, ability and accessibility. There is convenient parking."
Whether you're five or 80, the Gondwana Fossil Walk in Ulladulla comes highly recommended for those curious about all things prehistoric. It's an easy and guided two-hour walk where you'll see great examples of fossils and learn plenty of fun facts.
Following the fossil walk, you can continue onto the Time Walk. This self-guided walk has signs explaining the geological evolution of the area over the past 500 million years.
"One Track For All" is another great 30-minute walk on the northern headland that tells the story of the region's Indigenous culture, linking it with the white man's history. Dotted with carvings and paintings by local elder Noel Butler, the walk mixes culture with nature and some great views.
All three walks are in Ulladulla.
Also on our list of best family activities are:
