Hair of the dog: Pet friendly beer released in time for Christmas

Whether it's Christmas or not, Aussies love to spoil their pets.
There are already orthopaedic pet beds, puppacinos and even doggy facials. But just when you thought you'd seen it all, along comes BoozeBud.
The Australian online alcohol site has launched a range of pet-friendly beer and wine for pet parents looking for the paw-fect present this Christmas.
It includes two beer options - the Pawroni, which is made of chicken breast, and Paw Blonde, which is made of bone broth - and a Pawsecco, a faux wine made of coconut, pomegranate and cranberry. Each has been hand-blended and bottled by an accredited pet nutritionist.
"Socialising, hosting and gifting beer and wine is so popular during the holidays that we wanted to make sure those furry family members were catered for too," BoozeBud head of e-commerce Ryan Agar said.
"We already offer low and no alcohol options for humans, so we're pleased to now offer an alcohol-free, pet nutritionist-developed collection for our canine and feline friends."
It's all part of a wider trend of Australians spending more on our pets come Christmas.
Research by Pureprofile found that, on average, Aussie cat and pooch parents will spend about $75 spoiling their furbaby this Christmas, with one in three splashing out and spending $100 or more.
It also found that one in five will spend more on their pet, than their partner or parents.
Fifty per cent of Aussie pooch parents also believe it is important that their dog doesn't get left out of the Christmas festivities, while a third said they would prefer to spend Christmas day with their pet over their partner's family, in-laws and/or extended family.
When it comes to Christmas day in the Balodis household, pooches Sally and Harper, are taken into consideration every step of the way.
If travelling, dog-friendly accommodation is always a must, and not only will they get a special Christmas meal - which this year will include their own dog-friendly brew - they often get presents from both their paw-rents and grandparents as well.
"We will always treat them whether it's handmade things from local markets or their favourite toys or treats that they don't get every day - the fancy or special ones," dog mum Christine Balodis said.
"And they're part of the whole day as well. Like they are at Christmas lunch with us and we take them to the river for a swim."
Ms Balodis, who is also a guide dog trainer, said she can also be quite particular about what she gives her dogs.
Particularly when it comes to food, she likes to know that what she's giving her two dogs is nutritional.
"I look at the ingredients and know what is ideal and what's more just filler ingredients," Ms Balodis says.
"I also am aware that my dog Sally is a bit sensitive to beef and red meat. So the flavour is something like fish or salmon then I try to lean towards those because I know that they're better for her. I know it's not going to cause any flare-ups in her skin and being itchy."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.