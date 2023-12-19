Zoo announces date to reopen after alleged fatal kitchen stabbing

The National Zoo and Aquarium is to reopen on Wednesday after the fatal stabbing in its kitchens on Monday. The area where the death occurred will, however, remain closed.
The owners said that the staff indicated that they would prefer to restart work despite the trauma they must have suffered from the death of a colleague.
On Tuesday, Jude Wijesinghe who worked as a chef there was charged with murdering his coworker Tshewang Choden.
He pleaded not guilty in a video court hearing from Canberra Hospital on Tuesday afternoon.
The zoo owners, Richard and Maureen Tindale, said they "would like to express their condolences to the families of those affected by Monday's tragic events.
"They would also like to express their sorrow to all staff, many who have been significantly affected by this event."
The owners' statement said that "zoo staff would prefer to be at work and as such the zoo will re-open to the public as of 9.30am (Wednesday). Staff have been given the option of working or not, however we expect all normal services will be available".
"Our staff are keen to welcome you to the zoo and we look forward to seeing you. As usual, it will be closed on Christmas Day."
The death happened at Jamala Wildlife Lodge, one of the accommodation areas for visitors who stay overnight.
The owners said that would remain closed: "Jamala staff have generally been significantly affected by the events and Jamala will remain shut until 30th December and will reopen subject to staff sentiments and availability."
