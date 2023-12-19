The Canberra Times
Zoo announces date to reopen after alleged fatal kitchen stabbing

By Steve Evans
December 19 2023 - 5:50pm
The National Zoo and Aquarium is to reopen on Wednesday after the fatal stabbing in its kitchens on Monday. The area where the death occurred will, however, remain closed.

