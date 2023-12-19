Carousel of love: Canberra airport passengers find special gift with their luggage

Passengers touching down at the Canberra airport on Tuesday afternoon found a special gift for them on the baggage carousel.
No, it wasn't their luggage, although that was a bonus.
The passengers received a gift of chocolates, cookies and biscotti all wrapped up in a bow from the airport management, to say "Merry Christmas".
It was a way to spread some festive cheer as families happily reunited for the holidays.
London resident James Hadfield arrived in Canberra with his wife Georgia and seven-year-old daughter Chloe. The family had been to the Gold Coast and were spending Christmas with family in Canberra.
The gesture of a random gift on the baggage carousel was not something he had encountered before at an airport anywhere in the world.
"It's really special," he said.
But it has become something of a tradition at the Canberra airport.
The passengers on a Jetstar flight from the Gold Coast were randomly selected to receive the gifts.
It turned out to be a kind of salve as well after they were stuck on the tarmac for more than an hour, unable to disembark because of the storm that hit Canberra in the afternoon.
Canberra brother and sister William, four, and Evelyn, two, were very happy to receive the package.
So too the young cousins of Lyons sisters Jada-Lily and Violet Lauvao, who had been waiting patiently for their family to arrive.
"I love it, it was really cute," Violet, 14, said.
It was a nice welcome to Canberra for their young cousins.
"They're happy now," Jada-Lily, 18, said, with a laugh.
The items in the gift were sourced from Harris Farm Markets which is joining the Majura Park retail precinct next to the airport next year.
