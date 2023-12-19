ACT tourist numbers nearly reach pre-COVID levels

Tourism numbers in the ACT are nearly back to pre-COVID levels with more than five million visitors coming to the territory in a 12-month period.
Tourists also spent $3.66 billion in the nation's capital in the year to September 2023, which was the highest amount spent by visitors in a 12-month period.
There were a total of 5.68 million visitors over the year, figures from Tourism Research Australia revealed.
This is about 93 per cent of the pre-COVID levels but international tourist numbers are yet to come close to pre-COVID levels, achieving only 63 per cent.
Visitor numbers were bolstered by Floriade with more than 430,000 attendees to the annual flower festival. It also contributed $38 million to the territory's economy.
Visitors from regional Victoria accounted for the largest increase in domestic overnight visitors to the ACT while NSW is the main source of domestic visitors.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the results showed the ACT was on track to exceed its target of $4 billion in visitor expenditure by 2030.
"Improving access to international markets will be key in exceeding this target and will continue to be a focus for the government in 2024," Mr Barr said.
The strategy identified the Canberra tourism "brand" as more than just its national institutions but also the need to be recognised as a place of "thought leadership", sustainability, and a progressive environmental agenda.
Easily accessible and inclusive visitor experiences are also seen as important in building the brand.
Canberra's five key international markets identified for attracting more visitors between now and 2025 included New Zealand, Singapore, the UK, USA and India, with other key markets to be assessed "as COVID-19 restrictions ease".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.