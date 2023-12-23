Things are about to get bumpy on hit series starring Canberra actor

It's probably quite fitting that the fourth season of Bump premieres on Boxing Day. As families gather for the Christmas season, and we're in the midst of all the joy and drama that such relationships can bring, this Australian-made hit series is a reminder that love is at the core of it all.
Actor Nathalie Morris, who plays Oly, will be spending time with her family in Canberra. She'll gather them all in front of the television for an episode on Tuesday.
"I think Bump is such a celebration of how strange and intense families can be," says Morris.
"All the weird and wacky things that happen in the show, the relatable arguments and insecurities and the things that the characters go through, it kind of makes us laugh at our own lives."
Bump premiered in January 2021 to great acclaim. One day Oly, then 16, goes to school thinking it will be a normal day, only to go into labour in the bathrooms, before being rushed to hospital and delivering a baby. She didn't even know she was pregnant.
The series has explored teenage pregnancy, the role of families, even the definition of families, and how they cope when hurdles are thrown at them, but it's never been preachy. These are characters that are accessible and likable, recognisable even.
By season four, the baby, Jacinda, played by the delightful Ava Cannon, is seven. Oly is back with Jacinda's father, Santi (Carlos Sanson Jr), but things aren't all rosy. Oly is struggling to juggle her homelife and her first proper job, Santi is trying to define his role as a primary carer.
Throw in all the dilemmas of the supporting characters and it looks like we're set for another bumpy season.
Morris caught the acting bug after seeing a production of High School Musical in Canberra.
"I just wanted to be part of something like that, part of an ensemble, they just looked like they were having so much fun."
She joined an after-school teen ensemble program with the Canberra Youth Theatre when she was about 13.
"And it became my whole world until I was about 18."
She says that being involved in drama was a great outlet for her as a teenager.
"I was a very deep thinker and feeler when I was a teenager and I think it provided a space where I could just really explore all of my thoughts and feelings with a group of people who were just as curious about things as I was."
Did she have to channel that teenager when she first started playing Oly?
"I was 23 when I first played Oly and when I first read the scripts, I was like, 'Oh, this is so who I was, but especially when I was that age'.
"Her relationship with her mum, her stubbornness and her perfectionism and passion, she was just who I was."
Bump is produced by Roadshow Rough Diamond, its founders Dan Edwards and John Edwards have been responsible for such series as Romper Stomper and Love My Way. Claudia Karvan and Kelsey Munro are also co-creators and producers for Bump.
Karvan also plays Angie, Oly's mother, and Morris says it's been wonderful to work alongside one of Australia's leading actors.
"From week one of season one we just hit it off really well. Even though she's the co-creator and producer of the show she comes to set as an actor and has such a fun time. She's very collaborative and it wasn't like a boss-employee relationship, it was more like mother and daughter, taking jabs at each other, but I've learned so much from her."
Morris was most recently seen in acclaimed filmmaker Alena Lodkina's feature film Petrol which premiered at the Locarno International Film Festival, followed by the Melbourne International Film Festival. She will next be seen in Josephine Stewart Te-Whiu's New Zealand feature, Te Motu.
After attending Telopea Park School and Narrabundah College in Canberra, she graduated from New Zealand's leading drama school, Toi Whakaari, with a Bachelor of Performing Arts degree in 2018.
She was recently named as one of The Casting Guild of Australia's top emerging talents as part of its Rising Stars of 2023 with the potential to break out on the world stage.
