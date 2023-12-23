The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Things are about to get bumpy on hit series starring Canberra actor

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
December 24 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's probably quite fitting that the fourth season of Bump premieres on Boxing Day. As families gather for the Christmas season, and we're in the midst of all the joy and drama that such relationships can bring, this Australian-made hit series is a reminder that love is at the core of it all.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.