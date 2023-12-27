The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

How a partner-swapping weekend goes awry: Jack Heath's latest thriller

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated December 28 2023 - 8:52am, first published 7:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra writer Jack Heath: "Writing romance is really hard." Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Canberra writer Jack Heath: "Writing romance is really hard." Picture by Elesa Kurtz

It might come as somewhat of a surprise to learn that author Jack Heath enjoys reading romance novels, given his past four books, for adults, have all centred around a crime-solving cannibal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.