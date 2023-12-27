How a partner-swapping weekend goes awry: Jack Heath's latest thriller

It might come as somewhat of a surprise to learn that author Jack Heath enjoys reading romance novels, given his past four books, for adults, have all centred around a crime-solving cannibal.
What might not be quite so surprising is that in his first attempt at the genre, several people end up dead.
Heath doesn't flinch when he says it was the success of E.L. James' 50 Shades of Grey that ignited the spark to write romance, in about 2013.
"So I wrote an outline for a romance novel about a partner swap ..."
Hang on. A partner swap? Is this the same Jack Heath I first interviewed in his parents' home when he was just 19 after the publication of his first children's book, The Lab, in 2006?
His latest book is his romance novel, Kill Your Husbands. Three couples, all former school friends, rent a house in the mountains for the weekend to reminisce about the old times, do a bit of bushwalking, a bit of partner swapping. As you do.
"It was kind of inspired by some weekend trips I did with some old university friends to the South Coast," says the Canberra-based writer.
"Where, for the record, there was no partner swapping, but it got me thinking about how at university you're all on the same playing field, you're the same age, probably from similar backgrounds, back then I thought we'd keep doing those kinds of holidays forever. But we didn't."
He had good intentions when he first outlined the novel: one relationship was going to be saved, another rekindled, no one was going to end up dead,
"But I just couldn't get it to work. Ignore what people tell you because writing romance is really hard.
"People say it's formulaic, maybe it is, but that just makes it harder. You've got to find a new spin on stuff. I never got it to work.
"But years later when I went back to it, I thought what if one of them was secretly killing the others ... I was like 'I would so read that book' and so that's where I took it."
He agrees it only feels like yesterday that our first interview took place. He still writes books for children and young adults; If You Tell Anyone, You're Next (2023) and the next installment of the Spy Academy series, The Peak (out February 2024), are his latest.
How does he think he's changed as a writer in those two decades?
"That's a good question, it's not just that I've changed but also the world has changed.
"Early in my career I was more focused on competing with television and video games.
"TV shows are really good at showing you what something looks like, therefore, I left most visual descriptions out of my novels and focused on the sensation of it all.
"I was very focused on big bombastic action scenes, you know the sort of things you'd need a $100 million budget to film.
"In retrospect, I think I didn't have much confidence. I didn't think I could write a scene that would be compelling unless someone's life was literally at stake.
"Whereas the further I got into my career, the more I was able to sort of play with relationships and make just two characters having a conversation be entertaining."
He thinks Kill Your Husbands is the furthest he's gone down that road, as he develops the relationships of the characters and their interactions with each other.
"Yes, there's murder in it but it's fundamentally a suspense thriller. At the beginning, you know that one woman is going to go missing and two men are going to end up dead, but you don't know which ones.
"The next 100 pages or so are all about stringing these sort of invisible tripwires of tension throughout the house before the action all takes place.
"I wouldn't have had the confidence to do something like that early in my career. When I was a teenager, I would have gone like, no, there needs to be a bomb."
Well, hopefully you wouldn't have even known what a partner swap was, young man.
Heath's now 37, a husband and father of two young children. He's written more than 40 novels and was the ACT's Young Australian of the Year in 2009. He fills his days writing, speaking at schools and mentoring young writers.
He says his wife Venetia is his "superpower". For the first time in their relationship, she was reading each chapter of the latest project as he wrote it.
"I just wanted to finish each chapter so she'd have something to read that night. She was enjoying it that much, and that meant a lot to me."
He will neither confirm nor deny she suggested a weekend away with some old friends to celebrate its publication.
