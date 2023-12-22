Canberra charities that need volunteers this Christmas and New Years

They call it the silly season, but Christmas often inspires people to be charitable. Many imagine themselves serving soup on Christmas Day or giving gifts to needy children.
With the holiday nearly upon us, many organisations have wrapped up or filled their roster. However, there are some out-of-the-box opportunities to give back over the holidays.
Sareena Bruce has volunteered for the Rabbit Sanctuary for four-months and is fostering bunny Enoki over Christmas until he finds a forever home.
She said there is a great need for volunteers during summer holidays as many regular carers are away.
"Our family are mostly based in Canberra so it's ideal. Not only are we helping the buns stay happy and healthy but they're also pretty cute company," Ms Bruce said.
"[Enoki is] our little sidekick, following us around, helping with day-to-day activities, and being a total couch potato for cuddle sessions."
Workplaces, groups, schools and individuals can donate to the Communities at Work Christmas appeal. Community pantries are asking for food and gifts for teenagers and adults, especially gift vouchers. There is a list of wanted items and locations across Canberra to drop off donations.
Local rescue agencies ACT Foster and Rescue, Canberra Pet Rescue and The Rabbit Sanctuary are looking for foster carers over the Christmas and New Years period.
Animal foster carers take on homeless pets for a temporary period of time - until they find a forever home or while their primary foster carer is away. The rescue pays for food, vet bills and medication.
The Rabbit Sanctuary needs foster carers for bunnies in the ACT, and welcomes "Bunny Runners", who help transport rabbits.
Find out more at rabbitsanctuary.com.au.
ACT Foster and Rescue, which looks after dogs, said it has had an influx in demand this holiday season with lots of surrender requests and local pounds filling up. It is also looking for people to help run community stalls, run its website and IT, take photos and videos of dogs in pounds to help promote them and help with fundraising.
Get involved at fosterdogs.org.
Canberra Pet Rescue is "desperate for foster carers", and cannot take in new pets because it doesn't have enough. It often takes in cats and kittens, as well as dogs and pocket pets. It also welcomes new volunteers to the Canberra Street Cat Alliance Angels team, who help with fundraising and transporting cats.
Find out more at canberrapetrescue.org.au or Canberra Street Cat Alliance Facebook group
Lifeblood ACT needs 900 additional donors to give blood from December 22 to January 2. The Garran donor centre will be open every day - including Christmas Day and New Years Day. Other centres and the mobile blood donation station will also be open every day except Christmas and New Years. A first-time blood donation should take about one hour.
Book an appointment at lifeblood.com.au.
For people looking to help out over the holiday break, Vinnies needs volunteers in its retail shops. It said the best way to get involved is to visit a local shop. Otherwise, you can also register to volunteer in the new year at www.vinnies.org.au/act-surrounds.
Local charity Kids for Care is close to finishing its Christmas activities, but there will be gift-wrappers outside Big W stores this weekend. They will wrap donated Christmas gifts for children in out-of-home care.
In the New Year, it is looking for volunteers to help assemble Go Bags and back-to-school bags. Go Bags are backpacks full of essential items for children who are placed in emergency foster care.
Volunteers can also donate new items for bags and operate Bunnings BBQs.
Fill out a contact form at kidsincareact.org.au to get involved.
