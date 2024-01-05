Taikia Waititi's soccer film is terrific fun ... you know the score

Next Goal Wins sees import coach Thomas Rongen - who is Dutch in real life but is played with his native Irish accent by Michael Fassbender (The Killer), per Waititi's instruction - arrive on the island to whip the national team into shape ahead of a tournament of World Cup qualifiers for the Pacific island nations. All Tavita (Oscar Kightley), the boss of the American Samoan football federation, wants is a single goal - he doesn't expect qualification, just a team to do well enough that they don't have a big fat zero on the scoresheet.