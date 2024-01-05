The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Review

Taikia Waititi's soccer film is terrific fun ... you know the score

JL
By Jess Layt
January 6 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Next Goal Wins (PG, 104 minutes)

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jess Layt

Journalist

Hi! I'm a pop culture obsessive and write film and TV content across ACM.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.