Expenses transparency for federal parliamentarians is finally back

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated December 20 2023 - 10:44am, first published 9:42am
Special Minister of State Don Farrell. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Special Minister of State Don Farrell. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The controversial $66 million expenses system for federal parliamentarians spending taxpayer dollars is finally back and reporting data after more than a year of being suspended.

