Expenses transparency for federal parliamentarians is finally back

The controversial $66 million expenses system for federal parliamentarians spending taxpayer dollars is finally back and reporting data after more than a year of being suspended.
The Parliamentary Expenditure Management System was suspended soon after the Albanese government was elected after a cost blow-out and a June 2022 software upgrade left it virtually unworkable. The last expense reports had dated from July 2022.
Run by the Department of Finance, the expenditure system superseded a paper-based system in 2018 and is used to manage and monitor office and travel expenses such as staff leave, staff allowances, MP travel claims, office budgets, printing, phone and internet bills.
It has long been the subject of bitter complaints from parliamentarians and staff and it is currently the subject of an audit by the Australian National Audit Office.
Special Minister of State Don Farrell said parliamentary expenditure reports will again be published on the Independent Parliamentary Expenses Authority website, starting with the July-September 2022 reporting period. Further reporting will be fast-tracked until all parliamentary expenses are up to date.
In a statement, the minister said parliamentarians and their staff have been given the opportunity to check and certify reports before they are made public.
He has blamed the former Morrison government for mismanagement of the system.
"Let me be clear, this should never have happened," Senator Farrell said in the statement.
"This system has never functioned as intended, and complaints across the Parliament have been consistent since its commencement in 2018. From Opposition, we raised hundreds of questions, over successive years, including repeated questioning at Senate Estimates- all of which, fell on deaf ears.
"In coming to office, we not only commenced work to fix the system but proactively referred the project to the Australian National Audit Office for review. We expect the outcomes of that review in the new year."
